Football Tracker: Darmstadt relegated, Sporting fight back to draw with Porto

It's that time of the year when titles are being won, relegations are being confirmed and European places are being fought over. If you're a fan, it can be heaven or hell. Flashscore's Football Tracker is your one-stop shop for all the weekend's biggest results and news.

Sunday, April 28th

23:28 CET - FC Porto and Sporting have played a typically feisty 2-2 draw in Portugal to add a bit of spice to the title fight.

Porto themselves are out of the picture but Sporting’s loss (of potential points) is Benfica’s gain. The two Lisbon giants are now separated by just five points with three rounds to play.

Even though Sporting slipped up, after being 2-0 down after 87 minutes, the draw will feel like a win for Ruben Amorim's side. Quite the late comeback courtesy of two Viktor Gyokeres goals!

Sporting can smell the title Flashscore

22:59 CET- Over in Spain, Real Betis and Sevilla have played out a 1-1 draw in El Gran Derbi. Betis are still in the hunt for Europe but Sevilla have little left to play for in LaLiga.

22:57 CET - Marseille have boosted their European hopes in Ligue 1 with a 2-1 win over sixth-place Lens. The battle for the top six is really heating up there!

The battle for Europe is on Flashscore

22:35 CET - Fiorentina have thrashed relegation-threatened Sassuolo 5-1 in Serie A. The loss leaves Sassuolo five points adrift of safety with four games to play.

Full standings Flashscore

21:55 CET - An Isco penalty is the difference in the Seville derby at the break as Real Betis look to move closer to securing European football next season.

Follow the second half live here.

21:24 CET - Darmstadt have been relegated from the Bundesliga after losing 1-0 to Heidenheim. The club are rock-bottom and are 11 points off the playoff place with three games to go.

Heidenheim, meanwhile, are up to 10th and having an incredible season.

See all the results from the Bundesliga here.

Darmstadt are going down Flashscore

21:01 CET - Lyon have beaten Monaco 3-2 in another entertaining match in France, meaning that PSG are officially champions for the third season in a row and a record-extending 12th time overall!

Later in Ligue 1, Marseille take on Lens.

20:25 CET - Villarreal have beaten Rayo Vallecano 3-0. Coming up, a massive derby in Spain as Real Betis face Sevilla in El Gran Derbi - kick-off is at the hour.

Later, at half past, FC Porto host league leaders Sporting in a huge Portuguese clash.

Starting lineups in Seville Flashscore

20:03 CET - At half-time in France, Lyon are leading Monaco 2-1. If it stays that way, PSG will be crowned champions tonight!

19:54 CET - Napoli and Roma have shared the spoils in an entertaining 2-2 draw in Serie A but it's a result that suits neither. Elsewhere, Atalanta have cruised to a 2-0 win over Empoli, meaning the side from Bergamo are just two points behind Roma now in sixth with a game in hand.

Remember, fifth place is enough for Champions League qualification in Serie A this season and it's heating up!

In the late game, Fiorentina host Sassuolo.

As it stands in Serie A Flashscore

19:26 CET - Premier League champions Manchester City have answered Arsenal’s challenge to win 2-0 at Nottingham Forest. City now trail the Gunners by just one point with a game in hand.

Forest, meanwhile, are still bang in trouble but are a point above the drop zone.

Full standings Flashscore

19:02 CET - A thrilling Breton derby in Ligue 1 between Rennes and Brest has finished 5-4 to Champions League-chasing Brest. The win secures European football for the side.

Brest came back from 2-0 down to take a 4-2 lead before Rennes roared back to make 4-4. Then, against the run of play, Brest scored the winner in the 97th minute! Incredible.

Read more about Brest’s remarkable season here.

What a game Flashscore

18:50 CET - At half-time in Serie A, Napoli and Roma are goalless while Atalanta lead Empoli 1-0.

18:25 CET - From 19:00 CET, Lyon are hosting Monaco in Ligue 1. If second-placed Monaco do not win, PSG will (finally) be crowned champions.

18:20 CET - At half-time, Manchester City are leading Nottingham Forest 1-0 thanks to a goal from Josko Gvardiol.

18:12 CET - Granada have boosted their thin survival hopes in LaLiga with a thumping 3-0 win over Osasuna. Earlier, Cadiz and Mallorca drew 1-1.

Next up in Spain, Villarreal host Rayo Vallecano before the late game, and the main event, the Seville derby!

Score and fixtures in LaLiga Flashscore

17:30 CET - The action does not stop, kicking off just now, Nottingham Forest are hosting Manchester City with the pressure on the Premier League champions to follow up Arsenal's win.

At 18:00 CET in Serie A, Napoli face Roma while Atalanta play Empoli.

16:59 CET - Arsenal have hung on! It finishes 3-2 to the Gunners in the North London derby. Quite a few tense minutes at the end but they got the job done.

Elsewhere, Bournemouth crushed Brighton 3-0 while Bologna have dropped points in Serie A, drawing 1-1 with Udinese.

As it stands at the top of the Premier League Flashscore

16:49 CET - Well, well, well, Spurs have made 3-2 thanks to a penalty from captain Son Heung-Min. Is the comeback on? Is the meltdown on?

16:35 CET - Assuming Arsenal win, the pressure is on Manchester City to beat Nottingham Forest away later (kick-off at 17:30 CET). Below is how City will line up in that one. Erling Haaland is on the bench while Phil Foden is not involved at all.

16:26 CET - Spurs have pulled one back through Cristian Romero, who was inexplicably high up the field but he's done his job there! It's 3-1. Can Tottenham ride this momentum?

15:52 CET - At half-time, it's 3-0 to Arsenal in the North London derby. The stuff of dreams for one side and nightmares for the other.

Elsewhere, Bournemouth are leading Brighton 1-0 while Bologna are trailing 1-0 to Udinese.

15:39 CET - And it's 3-0 for Arsenal as Kai Havertz glances one in off a corner. Well, you have to say, they are playing like champions. Over to you City? Still a long way to go in North London but it feels all but over already.

15:30 CET - Just as we thought Tottenham had levelled things through Micky van de Ven only to be overruled by VAR, Arsenal have made it 2-0 through Bukayo Saka.

15:20 CET - In the first Ligue 1 fixture of the day, Lille beat Metz 2-1 on the road to jump up into the top three.

Follow the action from France here.

15:16 CET - Arsenal have an early lead in the North London derby thanks to an own goal from Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg. Remember, Arsenal cannot really afford to lose this one if they want to remain in the title race.

14:26 CET - Newly elected champions of Italy Inter have comfortably beaten 10-man Torino 2-0 to get this super Sunday started.

Next up in Serie A, Thiago Motta's brilliant Bologna could go second with a win over relegation-threatened Udinese.

14:15 CET - Below are the starting lineups for the North London derby, kicking off at the hour.

Starting lineups Flashscore

13:20 CET - Inter are getting their title celebrations going today in Milan and their fans are currently enjoying a home match against Torino to boot. It's currently goalless at the break.

At the hour, the action kicks off in Spain for the day with Cadiz hosting Mallorca in a relegation six-pointer.

11:45 CET - Welcome to Sunday's coverage of the football on Flashscore. After a packed Saturday, we have plenty more crackers to come today with title parties, derbies and European spots at stake across the world's best leagues.

Here are the highlights:

12:30 CET - Inter vs Torino

15:00 CET - Tottenham vs Arsenal

17:30 CET - Nottingham Forest vs Man City

18:00 CET - Napoli vs Roma

19:00 CET - Lyon vs Monaco

21:00 CET - Real Betis vs Sevilla

21:30 CET - FC Porto vs Sporting