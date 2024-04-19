Football Tracker: Inter claim the 2023/24 Scudetto, Sevilla and Bologna win

It was one hell of a weekend of football and the action continued on Monday with two clashes in Serie A, including a title-clinching derby.

Monday, April 22nd

23:10 CET - In less dramatic news, Sevilla have beaten Mallorca to slightly improve what has been a pretty dismal season by their standards.

22:45 CET - INTER MILAN HAVE WON THE SERIE A TITLE!

The title has not been in doubt for some time but the question was not if they would win the title but if they could do it away to their biggest rivals AC Milan in Italy's biggest match and they have done just that! Despite a late scare, Inter held on for a well-deserved win and all three points.

There was late drama in the way of two Milan red cards and one Inter sending off as tempers flared but it would not change the outcome of an incredible season from Inter!

22:28 CET - Late hope for AC Milan! Inter's title celebrations have been put on pause for the moment as they still have a job to see this game out after Fikayo Tomori's late goal.

21:55 CET - It's another goal for Inter! This time it's a beauty from Marcus Thuram to make it 2-0. He drills it into the bottom corner from the edge of the box. Surely, that's the game and the title... surely.

21:32 CET - At half-time, Francesco Acerbi's early goal is all that separates the sides in the Milan derby. As it stands, Inter will be crowned champions tonight but can Milan spoil the party?

21:06 CET - Well, Inter have an early lead in the derby thanks to Francesco Acerbi's powerful headed goal in the 18th minute. A long way to go yet but it's the perfect start for Simone Inzaghi's side!

20:30 CET - Thiago Motta's Bologna have eased to victory against Daniele De Rossi's Roma to close in on the top four after an impressive display by the dynamic side and both Oussama El Azzouzi and Alexis Saelemaekers scored stunning goals in the 3-1 win.

19:50 CET - We have the starting teams for the Milan derby, which you can see below. The match will kick off at 20:45 CET - follow the action here.

A reminder: Inter will claim the Serie A title if they defeat Milan. Who will have the last laugh this evening?

Later tonight, from 21:00 CET, Sevilla host Mallorca in LaLiga.

19:21 CET - At half-time in Rome, Bologna are leasing hosts Roma 2-0 in a battle between fourth and fifth in Serie A.

17:40 CET - Below is how the teams will line up in the first Serie A match of the evening between Roma and Bologna.

It should be a cracker with fifth-placed Roma just four points behind Bologna (fourth) in the table with a game in hand.

Due to Italy's strong UEFA co-efficient, Serie A's top five should all qualify for next season's Champions League but Roma have Atalanta and Lazio hot on their heels.

Kick-off is at 18:30 CET.

15:45 CET - The last time Inter played Milan, back in round four of the Serie A season, they absolutely battered their rivals 5-1. If they do so again this evening, indeed if they win at all, they will be crowned champions of Italy for the 20th time!

13:50 CET - Here are our top performers from the Premier League over the weekend.

11:50 CET - Well, you’d be forgiven for having had your fill of football after what was a truly packed weekend of action. El Clasico, FA Cup semi-finals and Bayer Leverkusen scoring yet another late, late goal - the weekend had it all.

However, it’s not over yet! Tonight sees two huge matches in Italy with Roma hosting Bologna (18:30 CET) followed by the main event, the Milan derby, from 20:45 CET.

In case you didn’t know, here’s the situation in Serie A: if Inter defeat their city rivals Milan, they will secure the Scudetto for the season. Any other result will delay their inevitable title win a little longer.

To get you in the mood for the derby, take a trip down memory lane and remember some of the biggest Milan derbies over the years.