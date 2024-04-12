Football Tracker: Inter Milan drop points as Lyon produce stunning comeback

It has been a big day of football with Bayer Leverkusen clinching the Bundesliga title and Arsenal and Liverpool both losing in the Premier League. Our Football Tracker is your one-stop shop for all the top results, stories and stats.

Sunday, April 14th

23:02 CET - Finally in Spain Real Sociedad have dropped two points in their chase for European football next season after drawing 2-2 with bottom of the league Almeria.

22:55 CET - Where to start in France? A truly remarkable game of football has finished Lyon 4-3 Brest! Brest scored three goals in seven minutes to give themselves a 3-1 lead with 20 minutes to play. And then chaos. Two quickfire goals of their own brought Lyon level before a 106th minute winner from the penalty spot. In between all the madness both sides recieved a red card!

Brest - Lyon match stats

22:42 CET - Inter Milan might still be on course to win Serie A comfortably but a 2-2 draw with Cagliari was not part of their script. Despite leading twice, Cagliari fought back both times to come away with a well earned point.

Inter - Cagliari match stats

21:47 CET - At half-time, Inter are leading Cagliari 1-0 in Serie A while Lyon hold the same lead over high-flying Brest in Ligue 1. Over in LaLiga, it’s 1-1 between Real Sociedad and Almeria.

20:35 CET - In LaLiga, Athletic Bilbao have been denied the perfect end to their historic week by a last gasp penalty from Villarreal and thus putting a dent in their Champions League aspirations.

Athletic - Villarreal match stats

20:10 CET - Staying with Italy, some concering news is coming from the match between Udinese and Roma where Roma player Evan Ndicka has collapsed on the pitch and taken to hospital. The match has since been called off.

Roma have just updated on Twitter that the defender is conscious and is recieving further checks in hospital. It goes without saying that here at Flashscore we are hoping Ndicka makes a speedy recovery.

20:05 CET - Up next our focus moves to Italy and soon to be champions Inter Milan who take on Cagliari in Serie A. The match kicks off in around 40 minutes time.

19:36 CET - The drama continues to deliver in the Premier League! Arsenal are stunned by former manager Unai Emery and Aston Villa. Leon Bailey scored from a tight angle at the back post late on to put Arsenal on the brink of defeat before Ollie Watkins showed incredible composure to slot home a second. Advantage Manchester CIty. Advantage to the Champions.

Premier League table

19:20 CET - BAYER LEVERKUSEN ARE CHAMPIONS OF THE BUNDESLIGA FOR THE FIRST TIME EVER.

And they completed the fairytale story in style, thrashing Werder Bremen 5-0 after a Florian Wirtz hattrick. It was fitting that the star player of their incredible campaign is the man who is the main man on the title deciding day.

Bundesliga standings

18:25 CET - As for Arsenal, Aston Villa have frustrated them in the first half and somehow kept the score at 0-0. You feel if the second half is as one sided then it is inevitable the home side will find a winner. But as today has already proven, nerves can do funny things to even the very best.

18:17 CET - Bayer Leverkusen are one half away from their first ever Bundesliga title! They go into the tunnel with a slender 1-0 lead but that is all they need today. If it stays that way then the title will be Leverkusen's in around an hours time. It was Victor Boniface from the penalty spot who could go down as the man who scored the goal which secured Bayer their first ever Bundesliga title. Legend status?

18:05 CET - Over in LaLiga Granada have found a way past Alaves to keep their slim hopes of survival alive.

17:20 CET - Whilst Arsenal face Aston Villa in a big game in the Premier League title race in 10 minutes time, our focus for the next couple of hours will be on whether Bayer Leverkusen can win a stunning Bundesliga title as early as mid-April. Their game at home to Werder Bremen also begins in 10 minutes.

17:10 CET - Over in Serie A, AC Milan were involved in a thrilling encounter away to Sassuolo and have come away with just a point. However, it might be a point they will take having found themselves 3-1 down, they showed resliliance to bounce back and then an 84th minute equaliser salvaged a point.

Sassuolo vs AC Milan match stats

16:59 CET - Well that is some turn up for the books! Liverpool have dropped a big three points in the Premier League title race at Anfield after a spirited display from Crystal Palace. Eze's early goal is the difference on a day where Liverpool missed countless gaping chances and with it slipped up at a crucial stage of the title race. Over to you Arsenal.

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace match stats

Meanwhile Fulham's season continues to get better and they have dealt a big blow in West Ham's European aspirations after an Andreas Periera brace helped them to a 2-0 win.

15:51 CET - At half-time, Crystal Palace are leading Liverpool 1-0 thanks to an early goal from Eberechi Eze in what has been an end-to-end affair. There could be more goals in this one!

Fulham are leading West Ham 1-0.

Over in Italy, Sassuolo are leading Milan 2-1. A win for Sassuolo would lift them out of the relegation zone - can they hang on?

14:40 CET - Next up in Italy, second-placed Milan take on second-last Sassuolo. One side obviously needs the win more in Reggio Emilia.

Also at 15:00 CET, the Premier League action kicks off for the day with Liverpool hosting Crystal Palace at Anfield. The Reds have to win to go back above Manchester City into first. West Ham are taking on Fulham as well.

Starting lineups

14:30 CET - Walid Cheddira, on loan from Napoli, scored twice as Frosinone came back to snatch a 2-2 draw in Naples. It’s another disappointing result from an inconsistent Napoli side that will be keen to reset in the summer. For Frosinone, the point takes them just out of the drop zone - could be crucial.

Cheddira came back to haunt his parent club

13:25 CET - At half time, Napoli are leading Frosinone 1-0 thanks to a Matteo Politano strike early in the game and a saved penalty at the other end.

12:25 CET - Here's how Napoli and Frosinone line up for their clash, which is about to get underway.

The starting XIs

10:23 CET - Today's action will begin in the south of Italy, where Napoli will host Frosinone in just over two hours, and it will only get better from there.

At 15:00 CET, Liverpool will host Crystal Palace, and title rivals Arsenal will then face Aston Villa two and a half hours later. With Manchester City getting all three points yesterday, both of the English giants need a win.

Bayer Leverkusen will also be kicking off at 17:30 CET, and a win for them at home to Werder Bremen will give them their first Bundesliga title ever.

09:50 CET - Good morning and welcome to a Super Sunday if ever there was one!

With Bayer Leverkusen in with a chance of becoming Bundesliga champions for the first time ever and Arsenal and Liverpool in action in England, it's a massive day for title races, and we'll be keeping you up with all of the twists and turns here.