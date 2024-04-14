Bayer Leverkusen win first-ever Bundesliga title before losing a single game

Bayer Leverkusen have won their first-ever Bundesliga title without having lost a match in the first 29 rounds of the season. They wrapped up the trophy with a thumping 5-0 win over Werder Bremen on Sunday.

Going into the weekend, Bayer knew that a win against Werder Bremen would be enough for them to claim their first top-tier title in Germany. There was also a chance that they would secure it before playing if both Bayern and Stuttgart lost on Saturday, but they each won.

Remarkably, Xabi Alonso's brilliant side have yet to lose a single match in the 2023/24 Bundesliga season or in any other competition to date.

With 25 wins, four draws, zero losses and a goals record of 74:19, it has been an incredible league campaign for Bayer regardless of what happens in the remaining matches and one truly worthy of the crown.

For so long considered the nearly-men of German football and even known as 'Neverkusen' for never having claimed a title, it's safe to say that the club and their fans are firmly in dreamland now.

"I cannot describe this," German international Florian Wirtz said to reporters after starring in the win over Bremen with a hat-trick.

"I personally can still not realise this has happened. I will need a few moments in the changing room to understand what we have achieved.

"We could not have imagined something like this when you see how the previous season went."

Bayer are champions Flashscore

Should their unbeaten run continue through to the end of the season, the conversation will quickly pivot from one simply celebrating Bayer's achievement to one measuring it up against the great Bundesliga and indeed great European club seasons of all time.

With five matches to play, they can still match or eclipse Bayern Munich's records for the most points tallied in a single Bundesliga season (91 in 2012/13), the most wins in a season (29 also in 12/13), and the fewest losses (one in both 12/13 & 1986/87).

No team has ever finished a Bundesliga campaign unbeaten. Bayer are also in contention to win both the German Cup and the UEFA Europa League. Make no bones about it, we are witnessing one of the great club seasons of the modern era.

