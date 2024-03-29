Xabi Alonso set to stay at Leverkusen as Liverpool and Bayern rumours end

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Bundesliga
  4. Xabi Alonso set to stay at Leverkusen as Liverpool and Bayern rumours end
Xabi Alonso set to stay at Leverkusen as Liverpool and Bayern rumours end
Xabi Alonso is set to stay at Bayer Leverkusen
Xabi Alonso is set to stay at Bayer Leverkusen
Profimedia
Coach Xabi Alonso (42) is set to remain at Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen beyond the end of the season.

Bild and Sky in Germany are both reporting that the Spaniard will put an end to the speculation surrounding his future on Good Friday and announce his intention to stay at the press conference at 14:00 CET.

He has a contract until 2026 and has recently been linked with Bayern Munich and Liverpool.

Alonso has been coach at Leverkusen since October 2022, when the ex-professional took over the team at the bottom of the table. Three titles are possible for the Werkself, who are unbeaten so far this season.

Leverkusen have a commanding lead in the league with a 10-point advantage over Bayern. In the DFB Cup, Leverkusen go into the semi-final against second-division side Fortuna Dusseldorf as favourites, while West Ham United await in the Europa League quarter-finals.

Xabi Alonso will most likely lead Bayer Leverkusen to their first league title in the club's history
Flashscore

Bayern's honorary president Uli Hoeness had already all but ruled out a signing. It would be "very difficult, not to say probably impossible", he said in an interview with BR24Sport.

According to ESPN and Sky Sports, Alonso was no longer a serious candidate to succeed outgoing manager Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool either.

Mentions
FootballBundesligaPremier LeagueAlonso XabiBayer LeverkusenBayern MunichLiverpool
Related Articles
Xabi Alonso focused on Bayer Leverkusen job despite growing speculation
Xabi Alonso 'has better options' than Liverpool, according to Lothar Matthaus
'My head is here': Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso bats away speculation
Show more
Football
Manchester United's Martinez could return against Brentford, says Ten Hag
John Stones and Kyle Walker to miss Manchester City's crunch battle with Arsenal
Barca starlets Yamal and Cubarsi 'can define era of world football', says Xavi
Xabi Alonso confirms he is set to remain at Bayer Leverkusen next season
Updated
What has changed at Manchester United since Ten Hag's Brentford humiliation?
Who's Missing: Manchester City's England stars ruled out for huge Arsenal clash
Updated
New Sandro Tonali charges come as no surprise to Newcastle boss Eddie Howe
Injuries to spending limits: What has gone wrong for Newcastle?
Arsenal face Manchester City in vital meeting at Premier League summit
Most Read
Danielle Collins says decision to retire is about more than just tennis
Who's Missing: Manchester City's England stars ruled out for huge Arsenal clash
Tennis Tracker: Sensational Dimitrov crushes Alcaraz, Collins into Miami final
Tonali charged with second betting breach as FA brings forward 50 counts of misconduct

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings