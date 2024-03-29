Xabi Alonso set to stay at Leverkusen as Liverpool and Bayern rumours end

Coach Xabi Alonso (42) is set to remain at Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen beyond the end of the season.

Bild and Sky in Germany are both reporting that the Spaniard will put an end to the speculation surrounding his future on Good Friday and announce his intention to stay at the press conference at 14:00 CET.

He has a contract until 2026 and has recently been linked with Bayern Munich and Liverpool.

Alonso has been coach at Leverkusen since October 2022, when the ex-professional took over the team at the bottom of the table. Three titles are possible for the Werkself, who are unbeaten so far this season.

Leverkusen have a commanding lead in the league with a 10-point advantage over Bayern. In the DFB Cup, Leverkusen go into the semi-final against second-division side Fortuna Dusseldorf as favourites, while West Ham United await in the Europa League quarter-finals.

Xabi Alonso will most likely lead Bayer Leverkusen to their first league title in the club's history Flashscore

Bayern's honorary president Uli Hoeness had already all but ruled out a signing. It would be "very difficult, not to say probably impossible", he said in an interview with BR24Sport.

According to ESPN and Sky Sports, Alonso was no longer a serious candidate to succeed outgoing manager Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool either.