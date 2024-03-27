Xabi Alonso 'has better options' than Liverpool, according to Lothar Matthaus

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Bundesliga
  4. Xabi Alonso 'has better options' than Liverpool, according to Lothar Matthaus
Xabi Alonso 'has better options' than Liverpool, according to Lothar Matthaus
Bayer Leverkusen have a chance to win the treble under coach Xabi Alonso
Bayer Leverkusen have a chance to win the treble under coach Xabi Alonso
AFP
Ballon d'Or winner Lothar Matthaus (63) said on Wednesday a move to Liverpool in the summer was "not the right option" for in-demand Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso (42).

Alonso has been linked with moves to Liverpool, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, clubs where he all spent time as a player, having so far done a stunning job at runaway Bundesliga leaders Leverkusen.

Alonso has the unbeaten side 10 points clear of Bayern Munich and on track for a first-ever German title with eight games remaining this season.

In an interview with AFP and other media on Wednesday, Matthaus said following outgoing manager Jurgen Klopp would be difficult for any coach and that the in-demand Alonso should stay with Leverkusen.

"Liverpool is not the right option for Xabi Alonso after this season," he said. "He has better options."

Matthaus spent the majority of his career at Bayern and said he would welcome Alonso as the replacement for outgoing coach Thomas Tuchel in the summer but admitted in Munich "(Alonso) would have to build a new team for the future, with new players".

Leverkusen have won 34 and drawn four of 38 games this season. With the club in the final four of the German Cup and the quarter-finals of the Europa League, Alonso has Leverkusen on course for a treble.

He said: "Why move to Liverpool? Why should he leave this beautiful team which makes us happy with their beautiful football, like Barcelona 12 years ago?"

Klopp shocked the football world in January by announcing he would leave Liverpool at the end of the season after nine years at the Reds, citing exhaustion.

Matthaus said Klopp's success at Liverpool made him a hard act to follow: "To coach at Liverpool after Jurgen Klopp is not easy because Jurgen is a hero, he's fantastic. What he was doing is great and what could you do that was much better?"

The 1990 World Cup winning captain praised current Germany manager Julian Nagelsmann and said the side was "on the right path" after returning to form with wins over France and the Netherlands in the last week.

However, Matthaus did add: "In Germany, our dream and wish was that Jurgen Klopp would be the next national coach."

Mentions
FootballBundesligaAlonso XabiKlopp JurgenLiverpoolBayer LeverkusenBayern MunichReal MadridBarcelona
Related Articles
Rudy's Rumour Mill: Europe shakes as PSG plan spree as Arsenal target new midfielder
'My head is here': Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso bats away speculation
Xabi Alonso focused on Bayer Leverkusen job despite growing speculation
Show more
Football
Lyon power past Benfica to reach Women's Champions League semis
Maurizio Sarri's gradual demise at Lazio left a fanbase divided more than ever
Derby Week: Lille and Lens - the two cities who battle for the north of France
Former England women's football captain Houghton set to retire
Spurs forward Richarlison battled depression after Brazil World Cup exit
Updated
Prosecutor seeks two-and-a-half-year jail term for Luis Rubiales over kiss
Updated
Age won't determine when I retire, says Lionel Messi
Wes Brown gives backing to Ten Hag and says Evans deserving of new Man Utd deal
Finidi George needs time to succeed as Nigeria coach, says ex-Real Madrid star Adepoju
Most Read
Novak Djokovic ends successful partnership with coach Goran Ivanisevic
Euro 2024 roundup: Ukraine and Poland join Georgia in securing spots at European Championships
Georgia reach first ever European Championships after shootout victory over Greece
Late Jude Bellingham goal salvages draw for England against Belgium

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings