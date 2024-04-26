Football Tracker: Real Madrid win, Salernitana relegated & Leicester promoted

Updated
Salernitana are going down to Serie B
Salernitana are going down to Serie BProfimedia, Flashscore
It's that time of the year when titles are being won, relegations are being confirmed and European places are being fought over. If you're a fan, it can be heaven or hell. Flashscore's Football Tracker is your one-stop shop for all the weekend's biggest results and news.

23:02 CET - Real Madrid have beaten Real Sociedad 1-0 to go 14 points clear at the top of LaLiga. The title is firmly within their sights now!

22:57 CET - Leicester have been promoted to the Premier League thanks to Leeds’ shock 4-0 loss to QPR in the Championship.

22:41 CET - After a terrible season, Salernitana’s relegation from Serie A has been confirmed with a bruising 3-0 loss away against Frosinone. For the hosts, the win could be vital as it moves them out of the bottom three for the time being.

Salernitana are going down
Salernitana are going downFlashscore

22:30 CET - Bochum have beaten Hoffenheim 3-2 in the evening’s only Bundesliga fixture. It’s a huge three points for Bochum, who are battling relegation.

Bochum moved out of the bottom three with the win
Bochum moved out of the bottom three with the winFlashscore

21:52 CET - At half time in LaLiga, Real Madrid are leading Real Sociedad 1-0 thanks to a goal from Arda Guler.

As it stands in Serie A, Salernitana are going down, they are trailing Frosinone 2-0.

In the Championship, QPR are leading Leeds 2-0 which, if it stays that way, means Leicester will be promoted to the Premier League tonight!

20:50 CET - The action has just kicked off in Italy for the evening between relegation rivals Frosinone and Salernitana. Both sides are desperate for a win and Salernitana will officially go down if they lose! 

20:35 CET - Below you can see how the teams will line up for the match between Real Sociedad and Real Madrid in LaLiga this evening (kick-off at 21:00 CET). As you can see, Real Madrid are resting a few of their stars ahead of their midweek Champions League semi-final.

Follow the action here with our live audio commentary.

Starting lineups
Starting lineupsFlashscore

20:00 CET - Among the many narratives this weekend, there could be a promotion to and a relegation from the Premier League confirmed.

If Sheffield United lose to Newcastle tomorrow, they are back in the Championship next season. On the other hand, if Leicester win on Sunday, they will go straight back up to the top tier.

In fact, Leicester could even clinch promotion tonight if Leeds lose to QPR.

The top of the Championship as it stands
The top of the Championship as it standsFlashscore

19:15 CET - It's certainly the pointing end of the season now and the football is getting more and more serious by the week. We've seen the titles sewn up in Germany and Italy already and PSG could wrap up the French title tomorrow.

Tonight we have fixtures in LaLiga, Serie A, Ligue 1 and the Bundesliga to look forward to. The headline match is surely Real Madrid's trip to San Sebastian to face Real Sociedad.

Real cannot wrap up the title this week but they are getting mighty close and a win tonight would see them go 14 points clear of Barcelona. The match kicks off at 21:00 CET.

Recent head-to-heads
Recent head-to-headsFlashscore

Before that, Bochum host Hoffenheim from 20:30 CET, Frosinone play Salernitana from 20:45 CET and then Montpellier host Nantes from 21:00 CET.

