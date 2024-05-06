Manchester United hit for four in humiliating defeat to Crystal Palace

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Manchester United hit for four in humiliating defeat to Crystal Palace
Manchester United hit for four in humiliating defeat to Crystal Palace
Michael Olise scored either side of half-time for Palace
Michael Olise scored either side of half-time for PalaceAFP
Michael Olise scored two goals as Crystal Palace thrashed Manchester United 4-0 to ensure Erik ten Hag's side missed their chance to go sixth in the Premier League table.

The victory means that Crystal Palace have completed a first-ever Premier League double against Manchester United

A heavily weakened United backline looked immediately vulnerable to an effervescent Palace attack, and it was just 12 minutes before they cowered in the face of the tricky Olise.

Christian Eriksen and Casemiro had no answer to the silky footwork of the Frenchman, who bore down on goal and placed his eighth strike of the campaign into the bottom right corner.

Not content with just that, Olise endeavoured to add another, with his first attempt inadvertently blocked by teammate Jean-Philippe Mateta before Andre Onana came out on top in a one-on-one situation.

The visitors’ efforts to respond were timid at best, although Jarred Gillett had to step in to controversially disallow Rasmus Hojlund’s header for a foul on Palace goalkeeper Dean Henderson.

The overall lack of involvement from the likes of Hojlund and Antony throughout the first half told a similar story, and they were once again punished for their impotency just before the break.

Key stats from Selhurst Park
Key stats from Selhurst ParkOpta by StatsPerform

Chris Richards kickstarted the attack by feeding Mateta, who skated past Jonny Evans before rocketing his strike inside Onana’s near post.

An eighth goal in 11 matches under Oliver Glasner also made it a remarkable six consecutive scoring appearances in South London for Mateta, and Palace’s other attackers were keen to get in on the act following the restart.

Onana made saves from Tyrick Mitchell and Will Hughes, but he could do nothing to stop Mitchell helping it into the net after a wicked cross from Adam Wharton.

Thoughts of matching December 1972’s record 5-0 win over United began to creep in after Daniel Muñoz dispossessed Casemiro to lay off Olise, who made it four with a thunderous strike.

Nothing of note was produced in response by the away side in the final 20 minutes, and Palace cantered to the final whistle, even striking the post in stoppage time through Odsonne Edouard.

United’s heaviest defeat of the season was also their 13th of a catastrophic Premier League campaign – the Red Devils’ worst tally for 35 years. They do have a Manchester Derby FA Cup final to look forward to, while Palace fans will surely be optimistic for the new season under a manager who has injected new life into the side.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Michael Olise (Crystal Palace)

Catch up on the match stats with Flashscore

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueManchester UnitedCrystal PalaceOlise Michael
Related Articles
Referee to wear head camera in Crystal Palace vs Manchester United match
Manchester United's Maguire expected to miss three weeks with muscle injury
Who's Missing: Jurrien Timber ready for Arsenal return after lengthy absence
Show more
Football
Lyon stage stunning late fightback to beat Lille in seven-goal thriller
Udinese score last-gasp equaliser to claim crucial point against Napoli
Terzic backing Sancho to decide the clash between Dortmund and PSG
Luis Enrique urges 'calm' for PSG's Champions League decider against Dortmund
Atalanta move into Champions League places with narrow win over Salernitana
David Moyes to leave West Ham by mutual consent at end of season
Updated
Struggling Bundesliga side Union Berlin sack Bjelica and appoint Grote as interim
Van Dijk planning to stay on to aid Liverpool's 'big transition'
Mbappe and PSG aim to seize their moment in Champions League semi-final
Most Read
Kyren Wilson holds World Championship final lead but Jak Jones stages fightback
'Tsitsidosa' era ends as Paula Badosa announces split with Stefanos Tsitsipas
Emotional Wilson resists stubborn Jones fightback to win first world title
Battling Andrey Rublev to return to hospital after taking Madrid Open title

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings