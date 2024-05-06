Udinese score last-gasp equaliser to claim crucial point against Napoli

Lucca and Lindstrom battle for the ball
Lucca and Lindstrom battle for the ballAFP
Udinese salvaged a potentially crucial point in their pursuit of Serie A survival after a stoppage-time strike from Isaac Success earned Fabio Cannavaro’s men a battling 1-1 draw against Napoli. The result extends the visitors’ dismal away record to just two wins in their last 13 matches (D4, L7).

Sitting three points adrift of safety coming into the contest, Udinese knew a positive start was needed against a Napoli side winless in their last three league outings.

The opening stages were closely fought, as the visitors dominated possession but created little of note in the final third. That provided Cannavaro’s men with plenty of encouragement as the first half progressed, and Lazar Samardzic and Jaka Bijol both missed the target with a pair of half chances before the break.

Determined to improve after the restart, Napoli came close to breaking the deadlock within two minutes when Jens Cajuste’s low strike was superbly thwarted by Maduka Okoye in the Udinese goal.

Not to be denied, the visitors found the opener shortly after, with Victor Osimhen rising highest in the six-yard box to head home from Matteo Politano’s delivery.

The match stats
The match statsStatsPerform

Having picked up just two points from their previous six league matches, the Bianconeri went in pursuit of an immediate response, but Alex Meret stood firm in the visitors’ goal to deny a powerful effort from Success.

Udinese continued to search for an equaliser with time ticking into the final quarter-hour, but it was Napoli who looked the more likely to alter the scoreline with Osimhen seeing a well-taken strike ruled out for offside and another effort saved by Okoye.

Grateful for those late reprieves, the hosts managed to rescue a dramatic point in the second minute of stoppage time, as Success found himself in the right place at the right time to finish clinically from Thomas Kristensen’s knock-down in the box.

The result moves Udinese a point closer to safety with three games remaining, while Napoli’s winless run extends to four matches.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Victor Osimhen (Napoli)

Click here for more match information 

Mentions
FootballSerie ANapoliUdinese
