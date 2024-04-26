Manchester City's Premier League charges to be resolved in 'near future'

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Manchester City's Premier League charges to be resolved in 'near future'
Manchester City's Premier League charges to be resolved in 'near future'
Manchester City are waiting for a verdict after allegedly breaching Premier League financial rules
Manchester City are waiting for a verdict after allegedly breaching Premier League financial rulesProfimedia
Premier League chief executive Richard Masters on Friday revealed the case against Manchester City for alleged financial breaches will be resolved in the "near future".

City are bidding to win a fourth successive Premier League title this season, which would be their second triumph in the competition since being hit with 115 charges of breaching financial rules in February 2023.

The allegations relate to City's conduct in nine seasons starting in 2009 until 2018, when the Premier League opened an investigation into the club.

Asked on Friday whether another City title success while the charges remain unresolved would damage the credibility of European football, Masters said: "It's not for the football authorities to start being selective about who they would like to win the league.

"The key point is that you've got that jeopardy until the final day. Who knows where we will be on May 19th?"

Masters, speaking at the European Leagues general assembly, added: "Obviously we can't comment on the case, the date has been set and the case will resolve itself at some point in the near future, and I cannot make any further comment on it."

An independent commission is set to hear the case later this year, but not before the current campaign ends.

Second-placed City are one point behind leaders Arsenal but have a game in hand and will clinch the title if they win their last five matches.

City said at the time the charges were made that they welcomed a review by an independent commission "to impartially consider the comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence that exists in support of our position".

"As such we look forward to this matter being put to rest once and for all," the club added.

The wait for a verdict on City comes in a season in which Everton and Nottingham Forest were hit with points deductions for breaching the league's profitability and sustainability rules (PSR).

Everton's initial 10-point penalty was reduced to six on appeal, but they were then given another two-point punishment for similar offences, which they are also appealing.

Relegation-threatened Forest have appealed after being handed a four-point deduction for their own PSR breaches.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueManchester City
Related Articles
Manchester City face 'six finals' in bid for league and FA Cup glory, says Foden
Injured McBurnie to miss Sheffield United's remaining Pemier League games
Assessing the role Spurs could play in the Premier League title race
Show more
Football
Leicester City promoted back to the Premier League after just one season
Football Tracker: Real Madrid win, Salernitana relegated & Leicester promoted
Updated
Salernitana relegated from Serie A after heavy defeat to fellow strugglers Frosinone
Feyenoord and Liverpool reportedly reach verbal agreement over Arne Slot
Moyes reiterates decision on West Ham future will be made after season
Mason Mount returns to boost Manchester United ahead of Burnley clash
Hack the Weekend: Big derbies in Spain and England take centre stage
Mikel Arteta praises Arsenal's team spirit ahead of North London derby challenge
Most Read
O'Sullivan demolishes Page to sail through World Championship opener
Barry Hearn threatens to move World Snooker Championship from Crucible Theatre
EXCLUSIVE: Luc Eymael believes Kenya’s Brian Mandela should consider leaving Mamelodi Sundowns
Luke Littler thrashes Rob Cross to claim Premier League win in Liverpool

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings