Injured McBurnie to miss Sheffield United's remaining Pemier League games

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Injured McBurnie to miss Sheffield United's remaining Pemier League games
Injured McBurnie to miss Sheffield United's remaining Pemier League games
Oli McBurnie has scored six goals in the league this season
Oli McBurnie has scored six goals in the league this seasonReuters
Sheffield United top scorer Oli McBurnie (27) has been sidelined with a groin injury in a fresh blow for the Premier League's bottom club who could be relegated on Saturday.

McBurnie, who has scored six goals in the league this season, will miss United's remaining four matches, manager Chris Wilder told reporters on Friday.

"It's a massive blow for us, but it goes alongside a lot of the situations we've had all season," Wilder said.

"It doesn't require surgery, but obviously that's a big one to miss from a leadership and experience point of view."

James McAtee, on loan from Manchester City, is also a doubt with a calf injury after making 29 league appearances for United this season.

"McAtee went for a scan and we’re waiting for the results," Wilder added.

Sheffield United are on track to finish rock-bottom
Sheffield United are on track to finish rock-bottomFlashscore

Sheffield United, who have 16 points from 34 matches, are 10 points below the safety zone and will be relegated if they lose at Newcastle United on Saturday.

"Through good times, we all enjoy it and we are all willing to take that credit when it happens," Wilder said.

"And you have to own and suffer and take responsibility for the times when there is a little bit of pain.

"As a club, there is humility. A lot of humble people. We've had a poor season, that's there for all to see."

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueMcBurnie OliverMcAtee JamesSheffield UtdManchester CityNewcastle Utd
Related Articles
Arsenal face derby test against Spurs with title up for grabs
Who's Missing: Everton and Forest sweat over attackers ahead of tussle
Who's Missing: Liverpool set for potential boost as trio eye returns
Show more
Football
Manchester City's Premier League charges to be resolved in 'near future'
Hack the Weekend: Big derbies in Spain and England take centre stage
Manchester City face 'six finals' in bid for league and FA Cup glory, says Foden
Mikel Arteta praises Arsenal's team spirit ahead of North London derby challenge
Fantasy Premier League: With the end of the season near, it's time for some big decisions
Cole Palmer returns as Chelsea eye positive reaction to Arsenal thrashing
Ligue 1 leaders PSG in perfect form to finish season in style, says Luis Enrique
Bayern coach search is not affecting focus ahead of Real Madrid clash, says Tuchel
Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool target Arne Slot in line for 'best job in world'
Most Read
O'Sullivan demolishes Page to sail through World Championship opener
Arne Slot: 'I want to be Liverpool's next manager, clubs are negotiating'
Barry Hearn threatens to move World Snooker Championship from Crucible Theatre
EXCLUSIVE: Luc Eymael believes Kenya’s Brian Mandela should consider leaving Mamelodi Sundowns

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings