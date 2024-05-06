Van Dijk planning to stay on to aid Liverpool's 'big transition'

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk (32) expects to be part of the "big transition" that will take place when manager Jurgen Klopp leaves Anfield at the end of the season.

Netherlands defender Van Dijk has a year left on his contract and there could well be plenty of upheaval following Klopp's nine years at the helm of the English giants.

Liverpool have reportedly reached an agreement with Feyenoord head coach Arne Slot, and Van Dijk is happy to be involved in a new era under his compatriot.

"The focus is now on the last two games and then the club will focus on who the new manager is and there will be a big transition and I am part of that," said Van Dijk after Sunday's 4-2 win at home to Tottenham.

"There is nothing for me to discuss because there is no news, I think the club is very much busy with who is going to be the new manager and that is the main focus.

"Like I said I am very happy here, I love the club and you can see that as well. It's a big part of my life already, and that is all I can say."

Klopp has been denied a fairytale farewell, with Liverpool's bid for a second Premier League title under his leadership fading away in a season where the Merseysiders won the League Cup. Liverpool are currently third in the table, five points behind leaders Arsenal.

"He is quite a manager, very impressive in my opinion, he is the whole package," said Van Dijk of the German. "He is a fantastic manager, a great human being and we have a great relationship.

"I am really proud I played for him, fought for the badge and him and count the success we had over the years as well.

"It will be emotional on the last day but it is a part of life sometimes. Many things are happening behind the scenes but we focus on match days and that is our duty, our job and we want to perform for the last six points."

