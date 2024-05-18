Bayer Leverkusen have no time to soak in 'Neverlusen' season

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Bundesliga
  4. Bayer Leverkusen have no time to soak in 'Neverlusen' season

Bayer Leverkusen have no time to soak in 'Neverlusen' season

Leverkusen celebrate their league win
Leverkusen celebrate their league winReuters
Bayer Leverkusen's undefeated run to their maiden Bundesliga title will need time to sink in but coach Xabi Alonso said they barely have a moment to enjoy their exceptional season as they are chasing more trophies in an attempt to complete the treble.

Long derided as 'Neverkusen' for their failure to win a major title for decades, Leverkusen became the first-ever team in the Bundesliga to complete a full season without a loss following a 2-1 victory over Augsburg in the season finale on Saturday.

The club hailed the achievement by giving themselves a new nickname on their social media channel - 'Bayer 04 Neverlusen'.

"It is an exceptional season, not only in Germany but in Europe," Alonso said in a press conference. "We deserve now to be part of that history of European football. In 20 years we will look back and we will say 'we did that'.

"It is an important day for the club. We have to be proud of the way we played. 90 points and undefeated," he said. "We need a bit more time to value this title. The first Bundesliga title but a big Bundesliga title victory."

Alonso's team also stretched their European record unbeaten run across all competitions this season to 51 matches as they look to add two more titles next week.

Leverkusen face Atalanta on Wednesday in the Europa League final before taking on Kaiserslautern in the German Cup final on May 25.

"I believe it (the unbeaten title win), but I need more time. But we have no time because we have the next big goal (on Wednesday). It is unique opportunity," Alonso said.

"We will remember this day. It is a special day to have the league trophy here and having done it undefeated. This team has now been engraved in Bundesliga history."

Mentions
FootballBundesligaAlonso XabiBayer LeverkusenAugsburgAtalantaKaiserslautern
Related Articles
Bayer Leverkusen eye 'immortality' as Union fight for final day survival
History-making Bayer Leverkusen complete invincible season with Augsburg win
Alonso wary of Atalanta threat as Leverkusen prepare for Europa League final
Show more
Football
Vicente lifts Alaves into top-10 over Getafe
Torino continue charge for European football with victory over AC Milan
Gasperini says Atalanta not afraid of Bayer 'Neverlusen' ahead of Europa League final
Everything still to be decided on the Premier League final day
Thomas Muller 'just wants the season over' after Bayern hit 13-year low
The numbers behind Bayer Leverkusen's historic unbeaten title win
Atalanta seal Champions League qualification after routine victory over Lecce
Outgoing manager Tuchel bemoans lack of focus as Bayern finish third after Hoffenheim loss
Chelsea crowned WSL champions as Hayes bows out in style
Most Read
Bundesliga as it happened: Koln relegated from league, Bochum into relegation play-off
Roberto de Zerbi to leave Brighton at end of Premier League season
The numbers behind Bayer Leverkusen's historic unbeaten title win
Southampton on their way to Wembley after play-off win over West Brom

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings