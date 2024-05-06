Elated Sporting fans celebrate to the early hours as club win Portuguese title

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Liga Portugal
  4. Elated Sporting fans celebrate to the early hours as club win Portuguese title
Elated Sporting fans celebrate to the early hours as club win Portuguese title
Sporting players and fans celebrate the title in Lisbon
Sporting players and fans celebrate the title in LisbonReuters
Thousands of elated Sporting fans gathered in the capital Lisbon until the early hours of Monday to celebrate their club being crowned Portuguese league champions for the twentieth time in their history.

Sporting clinched the Primeira Liga title on Sunday after Benfica lost 2-0 against lowly Famalicao, a result that left Ruben Amorim's side with an unassailable eight-point lead in the standings with two games left.

Soon after Benfica's defeat, cars started to beep their horns in celebration and thousands of fans headed to Lisbon's main square, Marques do Pombal, where players arrived on an open-top bus at around 01:40 a.m. local time.

Sporting fans gather to celebrate the title
Sporting fans gather to celebrate the titleReuters

One by one, players went up a big stage set up at the square as upbeat songs were blasted from the speakers and fans waved flags and scarves.

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo, who plays for Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr, took to social media to congratulate Sporting, where he began his professional career. "Congratulations champions," he wrote on Instagram.

Sporting reclaimed the title three years after their last win in 2021, when they ended a nearly two-decade drought. The celebrations in 2021 took place during the COVID-19 pandemic and were marred by clashes between the police and fans.

The 2021 victory also completed a huge turnaround in fortunes for the club after the squad was attacked by angry fans at the team's training ground in May 2018.

Sporting are champions
Sporting are championsFlashscore

It was Amorim's second league title and Sporting can extend their celebrations with a domestic double if they win the Portuguese Cup final against Porto later this month.

Amorim is among the names linked with the top job at some foreign soccer clubs, including in England, but on Sunday said he was under contract with Sporting and would remain the team's coach: "There are still things to do (at Sporting)."

"They said we will never be two-time champions again... we will see," Amorim told a sea of fans clad in green and white as they shouted in unison: "Stay, stay!"

Mentions
FootballAmorim RubenRonaldo CristianoSporting LisbonBenficaLiga Portugal
Related Articles
Sporting win Portuguese league after fellow Lisbon giants Benfica stumble
Football Tracker: Sporting Lisbon win the Liga Portugal title after Roma and Juventus draw
Updated
West Ham's contact with Amorim revealed as Premier League interest ramps up
Show more
Football
Referee to wear head camera in Crystal Palace vs Manchester United match
Mind the 'Gap': Fullkrug has Dortmund dreaming of Champions League final
Noni Madueke urges Chelsea to go all out in bid for European football
Ten Hag expects Fernandes to stay at Manchester United next season
EXCLUSIVE: Chairman Nivaton confident Shabana will survive Premier League relegation fight
European football talking points: PSV and Real Madrid win titles, Metz facing relegation
Allegri admits regrets as Juventus slump continues with draw against Roma
Premier League talking points: Haaland on a mission and no rest for Havertz
Most Read
Kyren Wilson holds World Championship final lead but Jak Jones stages fightback
Football Tracker: Sporting Lisbon win the Liga Portugal title after Roma and Juventus draw
Welsh qualifier Jak Jones stuns Stuart Bingham to reach World Championship final
'Tsitsidosa' era ends as Paula Badosa announces split with Stefanos Tsitsipas

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings