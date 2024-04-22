West Ham's contact with Amorim revealed as Premier League interest ramps up

With David Moyes set to leave the London club at the end of the season, Portuguese coach Ruben Amorim (39) is seen as an ambitious alternative to take the club to the next level.

Another suitor for Ruben Amorim has emerged from England. On Monday, The Athletic revealed West Ham's interest in the Sporting coach.

With David Moyes' contract coming to an end in the summer, the London club's management are looking for a new coach for next season. A move for the Portuguese, who has been tipped to succeed Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool, would be seen as a statement by a club that wants to take a step forward in the Premier League.

The same source says that West Ham have already made contact about Amorim's situation. The Sporting coach, it should be remembered, has a contract until 2026, but has left his future up in the air.

Currently eighth in the Premier League, West Ham were recently eliminated in the quarter-finals of the Europa League by Bayer Leverkusen. The Londoners came into this competition having won the Conference League last season.