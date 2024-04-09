Sporting's Amorim reportedly reaches 'verbal agreement' to become next Liverpool manager

Sporting's Amorim reportedly reaches 'verbal agreement' to become next Liverpool manager
Ruben Amorim has been in charge of Sporting since 2020
LUSA
Rumours continue to intensify that Ruben Amorim (39) could leave Sporting next season. On Tuesday, Florian Plettenberg, Sky Sports' transfer expert, confirmed the existence of a verbal agreement between the coach and Liverpool.

The Portuguese coach is the favourite to succeed Jurgen Klopp (56) at Anfield. Negotiations between the clubs are still ongoing.

At Anfield, Amorim will have a three-season contract, thus being linked to the Reds until 2027, in what would be his first experience of coaching abroad.

However, for the deal to materialise there still need to be negotiations with Sporting.

Amorim has a contract signed until 2026, and Fabrizio Romano reports that the release clause is 30 million euros (£25.7 million) for domestic clubs and 20 million euros (£17.1 million) for foreign clubs.

The same source revealed there is a pact to let him leave for 10 million euros (£8.5 million) if a top club comes along.

A former Portuguese international with spells at Benfica, Belenenses and Braga, Amorim is currently in his fifth season as Sporting's coach. He led the Lions to the title in 2020/21 and is in sole charge of the league this season.

