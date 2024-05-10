Fantasy Premier League: A double-header ahead that could change your season

It's time for the 37th round of the season, which could change the fortunes of many Fantasy Premier League players. If you've already given up; just keep in mind that the season ends in nine days' time, so enjoy it while you still can. If you are still fighting, then we don't need to motivate you any more.

A week ago, Erling Haaland (14.2) returned to scoring in a big way and made himself the most important player to have for the next round. Manchester City play two games against Fulham and Tottenham, and even though they are both away from home, he is a must-have due to his form.

Playing six teams

It's that time of the season when all the players aim to use up their Wildcard, Free Hit or Bench Boost, as there is no longer any point in saving chips for the next round. Much will be decided here and now. Six teams will play two games this week and everyone is throwing their weight behind the players of these teams. So who should you invest in?

Manchester City - Fulham (A), Tottenham (A). These are not the two easiest encounters, but nevertheless, it is Pep Guardiola's players who are likely to get the best scores. They will be battling for every point as they are fighting for the title and also have the biggest stars in their team.

Chelsea - Nottingham (A), Brighton (A). It's hard to guarantee great performances from Chelsea, but their recent results and the schedule make it necessary to go shopping at Stamford Bridge. Cole Palmer (6.3) is simply a must-have. It is worth being tempted by someone else from Mauricio Pochettino's team, and for the really brave, you could look at Marc Cucurella (4.8) or Nicolas Jackson (7.0).

Newcastle - Brighton (H), Manchester United (A). The Magpies have a really easy schedule in the final phase of the season, so many of you probably won't even need to buy their players because you already have them in the squad. Alexander Isak (8.4) or Anthony Gordon (6.4) are almost a must-have at the moment. In addition, one of their defenders is also worth considering.

Tottenham - Burnley (H), Manchester City (H). Even though they have home games, one of them is against the surging defending champions, so it doesn't look that attractive at all. It is also worth mentioning that Burnley are still fighting to stay up and will be battling for their lives in this match, and the form of Ange Postecoglou's side has left a lot to be desired recently. Nevertheless, Heung-Min Son (9.9) is a very strong option.

Brighton - Newcastle (A), Chelsea (H). The Seagulls have been very disappointing this season, not least because of a number of injuries in the squad, leaving them without a clear candidate for the starting line-up at the moment. That doesn't change the fact that they will play two games in this round, so if you are using any of the chips then go ahead and consider at least one player from Roberto De Zerbi's team.

Manchester United - Arsenal (H), Newcastle (H). On the one hand, it's Manchester United. On the other hand, they have two very hard home games, and are coming off the back of a 4-0 thrashing at Crystal Palace, with many fans expecting the club's manager to leave. It doesn't make much sense to stock up on Red Devils players.

Who to captain?

Of course, once again, and probably for the last time this season, the subject of Haaland returns. After scoring four goals against Wolves, he could make people look stupid who don't captain him. However, if anyone wants to take a risk as this is their last chance to improve their performance this season, Palmer or Isak are definitely good options.

Who to buy?

Marc Cucurella (4.8) - Have I mentioned the need to take some risks towards the end of the season? The Spanish defender has picked up points three times in the last five rounds but twice finished with negative points. So it's feast or famine with him. The Blues will play against Forest and Brighton (no guarantee of points) but Cucurella can be an option offensively, and clean sheets are also a possibility. Only 3% of players have him, and Chelsea's defence is not very popular in the game, so valuable points can be made up with him.

Josko Gvardiol (5.1) - A very reliable player for Manchester City in recent games. If you only want to hunt for a clean sheet, it's worth taking Ederson, because then you're practically guaranteed two appearances of 90 minutes each. However, if you are tempted to add some goals, assists or even just bonus points, look for the Croatian. He has been one of the main men of the City team in recent weeks and in a double-header he should (not guaranteed though) play two games and add a large number of points to his tally.

Radim Horak (one of the best Czechs playing in the Fantasy Premier League)

Josko Guardiol (5.1) - Six teams have a double-header, but choosing defenders for our line-up is not easy, as no team clearly has an easy schedule. For me, Gvardiol is by far the best choice. He has played very offensively for a left-back in recent games, as evidenced by his tally of two goals and two assists in his last four league games. Pep Guardiola's side are fighting for the title and cannot afford to field a weakened team. I expect the Croatian to feature against Fulham and Tottenham.

Richarlison (6.8) - Tottenham face two games against Burnley and Manchester City - teams from the two separate ends of the table. The Brazilian's entrance in the last round at Anfield livened up the team's play considerably and resulted in him scoring a goal and an assist. I expect him to start the game against Burnley, and with Vincent Kompany's team looking for three points, we will see an attacking game from both. Despite the fact that against Manchester City his scoring chances are much lower, I am also hoping for a good performance from him in the last round when Tottenham play against already relegated Sheffield United. Only 3% of players have him and his potential at the end of the season is huge.

Noni Madueke (5.3) - A choice of player that less than 1% of players have in the squad. The Blues have been better recently and have scored a whopping nine goals in their last three games. Of these, Madueke has been involved in four of them. The young Englishman has earned himself a regular position on the right wing and I expect him to play in the remaining three games of the season. Chelsea will play against Nottingham, Brighton and Bournemouth, who are all teams 10th or lower. If you are trying to chase down rivals in your leagues, I wouldn't be afraid to pick Madueke.