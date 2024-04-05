Fantasy Premier League: A quick turnaround after manic midweek games

We are at the stage of the season when the games come thick and fast, and that statement mirrors in Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

Gameweek 32 comes less than two days after the conclusion of the previous, so managers only have a very short window to get their team set up for the next round.

In theory, that should make things a little easier in terms of dealing with price changes, but it still keeps the pressure up to make good decisions at a time in FPL when things can swing both ways.

Continuing to shape squads

The upcoming Gameweek looks fairly standard on the face of it, but there are a few things to consider depending on the type of chip strategy being run.

Many will have used their Free Hit to negate the sheer number of blanks back in Gameweek 29, which was the most forgettable round of the season.

Those on that strategy will now likely look to use their free transfers over the next couple of weeks to build towards the big Double Gameweek in 34. Others who have saved their Free Hit are likely to use it in 34 to load up on a squad full of doublers.

Teams with good fixtures and future doubles such as Arsenal mean defenders William Saliba (5.8) and Gabriel (5.3) will be popular assets as usual this week as will Bukayo Saka (9.0), although there will be some nerves given he missed their win over Luton in midweek through injury.

All of Ben White (5.8), Martin Odegaard (8.5) and Kai Havertz (7.2) stand as differentials and could be ones to keep an eye on over the coming weeks.

The same can be said for Liverpool assets with Jurgen Klopp's side set to embark on a strong run of games after their clash against Manchester United.

Mohamed Salah (13.4) has surged back onto the menu in recent weeks and will continue to do so, while Darwin Nunez (7.6) and Luis Diaz (7.6) have also been notable targets for the Liverpool attack.

Manchester City don't have a double to look forward to in 34, but that shouldn't mean we should discount some of their assets in the short term, with some promising fixtures on the horizon - especially looking at Phil Foden's (8.1) midweek hat-trick in the win over Aston Villa.

Who to captain?

The landscape of Gameweek 32 suggests there could be plenty of variance when it comes to captaincy, with plenty of good match-ups being presented in front of us.

That in turn can allow the potential for some big point swings which can be season-defining at this stage of the campaign.

As usual, Erling Haaland (14.3) will be a popular choice, with City travelling to play a Crystal Palace side with only two wins this year.

The Norwegian was rested completely in the win over Villa alongside Kevin De Bruyne (10.3), so there should be some caution given around whether he comes straight back in.

But Haaland should be reinstated ahead of Palace and captaining him while being fresh may be a difficult prospect to turn down, especially as he has four goals in two appearances against the Eagles.

Another player with a nice fixture is Heung-Min Son (10.1) with the Tottenham captain set to lead his side in a favourable-looking home game against a toiling Nottingham Forest side.

While the South Korean has been deployed in the number nine spot in recent weeks, he was kept quiet in the draw at West Ham and the return of Richarlison (6.9) could see Ange Postecoglou tweak his system, which could move Son to his more familiar left wing.

But someone who could be a potential differential away from Haaland and Son is Cole Palmer (5.9), whose Chelsea team will have a trip to bottom-placed Sheffield United - a very enticing match-up.

Palmer - in spite of the Blues' inconsistencies - has been consistent himself and has continued to deliver the goods at such a cheap price point.

He is by far Chelsea's best attacking outlet and coupled with his penalty-taking duties, Palmer looks to be a super choice for captaincy against a Blades side that is counting down the days until relegation.

Equally, even someone such as Salah could be overlooked this weekend as Liverpool travel to United, so he could be one to consider as a sleeper pick.

It's not the easiest of fixtures but also not the worst given the Red Devils' vulnerability in defence and especially as Liverpool have the capabilities to turn over any opponent.

Who to buy?

Mohamed Salah (13.4) - The Egyptian should be towards the top of anyone's list if they don't own him yet considering he has a Double Gameweek in 34 - particularly for those without the Free Hit chip.

Looking before then, the trip to United isn't totally off-putting given Salah's excellent record against them, while a home game against Palace after that looks like the potential for big points.

Dominic Solanke (7.2) - Owned quite highly, the Bournemouth striker should definitely be one to target if not owned.

The Cherries take on Luton, who Solanke scored against a few Gameweeks ago - and have a double with Villa and Wolves in 34 - albeit both games are away.

That shouldn't be a turn-off, though, especially as Solanke is the focal point of the Bournemouth attack and will be wanting to add to his 16 goals this term.

Rayan Ait-Nouri (4.7) - A lesser-owned player and a differential with good fixtures, the Algerian defender may not necessarily be a priority transfer but a solid pick to consider.

Just 4.4 per cent owned, Ait-Nouri demonstrated just how advanced he is as Wolves' wing-back by scoring last time out against Burnley in which he scored.

Games against West Ham and Forest before doubling against Arsenal and Bournemouth - both at home - could be a very handy enabler for points.