African players in Europe: Milestone reached for Salah and Guirassy keeps scoring

African players in Europe: Milestone reached for Salah and Guirassy keeps scoring
Mohamed Salah became the first player to score 11 Premier League goals against Manchester United
Liverpool star Mohamed Salah (31) scored his 11th Premier League goal against Manchester United at the weekend - the first player to achieve the feat.

His late penalty salvaged a 2-2 draw at Old Trafford, a result that allowed Arsenal to replace the Reds at the top of the table on goal difference with seven rounds remaining.

Before the match, Salah and Alan Shearer had scored 10 goals each against United in the most-watched domestic league in the world.

Here, AFP Sport highlights African headline-makers in the major European leagues:

England

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

The Egypt captain equalised from the spot in the 84th minute after Aaron Wan-Bissaka fouled Harvey Elliott. But the 31-year-old's 23rd goal in all competitions this season wasn't enough to return Liverpool to the top of the table after Arsenal won 3-0 at Brighton the previous day.

Yoane Wissa, Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford)

The Democratic Republic of Congo midfielder notched his ninth club goal this season as the Bees drew 3-3 at Aston Villa.

Wissa's 68th-minute tap-in from Sergio Reguilon's pass put struggling Brentford ahead, but Ollie Watkins' late leveller forced the visitors to settle for a point.

Cameroon international Bryan Mbeumo also scored for Brentford.

Germany

Serhou Guirassy (Stuttgart)

Guirassy continued his incredible scoring run in the Bundesliga this season, grabbing the only goal in Stuttgart's 1-0 win at Borussia Dortmund, which drew them level on 60 points with second-placed Bayern Munich.

The Guinea international finished off a move he helped create by side-footing in a Jamie Leweling pass from close range for his 24th goal of the campaign.

Guirassy has incredible numbers this season
Flashscore

Nathan Tella (Bayer Leverkusen)

Winger Tella may not have made it on the scoresheet, but he played a crucial role in a 1-0 win for Bayer at Union Berlin, which has them on the cusp of a first Bundesliga title.

With the match scoreless and half-time approaching, Tella tore down the right flank and forced a desperate tackle from Robin Gosens. From the ensuing free-kick, Leverkusen won a penalty which was calmly converted by Florian Wirtz. Leverkusen are just one win away from the title with six games remaining.

Ihlas Bebou (Hoffenheim)

The Togo striker scored the final Hoffenheim goal in a 3-1 win over Augsburg. He capped a breakaway in the final minute by lashing an unstoppable drive into the roof of the net for his fifth goal of the season.

France

Kamory Doumbia, Steve Mounie (Brest)

Internationals Doumbia of Mali and Mounie of Benin were among the goals as Brest edged visiting Metz 4-3 in a Ligue 1 thriller to stay second, 10 points behind Paris Saint-Germain with six rounds remaining.

Brest built a three-goal lead before surviving a rally from relegation-threatened Metz.

Brest are flying in France
Flashscore
