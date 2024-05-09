Union Saint-Gilloise end 110-year wait for Belgian Cup success with win over Antwerp

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Belgian Cup
  4. Union Saint-Gilloise end 110-year wait for Belgian Cup success with win over Antwerp

Union Saint-Gilloise end 110-year wait for Belgian Cup success with win over Antwerp

Union Saint-Gilloise's Koki Machida celebrates his goal during the cup final
Union Saint-Gilloise's Koki Machida celebrates his goal during the cup finalAFP
Union Saint-Gilloise ended a 110-year wait to win the Belgian Cup as Koki Machida’s goal earned them a 1-0 victory over holders Royal Antwerp in the final in Brussels on Thursday.

Japan international Machida stabbed home a flick from a corner in the last minute of the first half as Union won the trophy for the first time since 1914.

The match was briefly halted at the start of the second half when the referee warned Antwerp supporters, via the stadium announcer, that he would take the players off the pitch if they persisted in setting off flares.

Antwerp, who did the league and cup double last season, might have had an equaliser in the last 10 minutes when Jurgen Ekkelenkamp won possession in the opposing box but his effort went across the face of goal amid some desperate defending.

Mohamed Amoura could have scored a second for Union on the counter attack in second-half stoppage time but fired wide with only the goalkeeper to beat.

Union have revived their fortunes over the last three seasons after decades in the doldrums. They are also bidding for league success this season, having won the last of their 11 league titles in 1935.

Check out all the match stats from the final with Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballBelgian CupMachida KokiAmoura MohamedEkkelenkamp JurgenRoyale Union SGAntwerp
Related Articles
Man United's Rashford and Martinez back in training ahead of Arsenal clash
Real Madrid's Tchouameni facing fitness battle for Champions League final
Phil Foden among stars considered for Premier League Player of the Season
Show more
Football
Sean Dyche unable to 'crack on' with Everton rebuild during takeover saga
Nuno and Nottingham Forest disappointed at appeal loss but time to move on
Teenager Pau Cubarsi signs new Barcelona deal with €500m release clause
Jorginho targets silverware after signing new Arsenal deal
Atletico Madrid win appeal over racist abuse sanction
The sudden rise and puzzling fall of Ghana starlet Felix Afena-Gyan
Most Read
Joselu brace sends Real Madrid into Champions League final after dramatic win against Bayern
Wembley awaits as Real Madrid set to play their 18th Champions League final
Bayer Leverkusen edge closer to Dublin as record unbeaten run looms
Bayern's Manuel Neuer laments 'brutal, bitter' Champions League howler

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings