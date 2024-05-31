Ancelotti confirms Courtois set to start for Real in Champions League final

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti ended his side's goalkeeper debate on Friday by announcing that Belgian Thibaut Courtois will start over Ukraine's Andriy Lunin in Saturday's Champions League final against Borussia Dortmund at Wembley.

Widely considered one of the best keepers in the world, Courtois has started five games since returning from a long lay-off after suffering a torn ACL in August.

His return had left the Italian coach with a tricky decision as stand-in Lunin shone during Real's LaLiga title campaign and was the hero when they beat Manchester City on penalties to reach the Champions League semi-finals.

Ancelotti had kept his cards close to his chest for the last couple of weeks but with Lunin missing Real's last week of preparations for the final and unable to make the trip with the squad due to a virus, the decision was made easier.

"Lunin has had the flu and will travel from Madrid tomorrow. He is fine, but tomorrow he will be on the bench. Courtois will play," Ancelotti told a press conference at Wembley on Friday.

Sitting alongside his captain Nacho and midfielder Luka Modric, Ancelotti acknowledged his side were aware that they are widely regarded as a massive favourites against a Dortmund team that finished a distant fifth in the Bundesliga this season.

However, the Italian said he and his players were seasoned enough not to fall into the trap of being overconfident.

"A final is the most important match, but also the most dangerous. You have to enjoy being here, and we're going to do that, but then there's the worry that something could go wrong," Ancelotti added.

"You feel that winning the Champions League is very close and you're afraid that it might slip away. The important thing is that we know that we have to do everything very well, have a bit of luck and never give up."

GENTO'S RECORD

Modric agreed and said the Spanish side, with four players, including himself, Toni Kroos, Nacho and Dani Carvajal, bidding to equal Real great Paco Gento's record six European Cup titles on Saturday were focused and had shut out the noise.

"Everyone is saying that we're the favourites, but it's not like that, I see a 50-50," Modric said.

"Dortmund are a big club, they have had a great season in the Champions League and they will make it very difficult for us. We need concentration and to demonstrate on the field that we are capable of beating them."

With Real seeking to add another chapter to their love affair with Europe's elite club trophy by claiming a record-extending 15th title and sixth in the last 10 years, Ancelotti said he did not need to motivate his team.

Heading to his eighth European Cup final, two as a player and his third as Real Madrid coach, Ancelotti said he liked to get straight down to business in his pre-game chats.

"The priority is to transmit clear ideas to the players. I will be as direct as possible because that’s how I feel my players react the best pre-game," he added.

"I will talk about tactics. Emotions come later and everyone deals with them according to their character. Before the game, there will be negative emotions, but fear is an important part of doing things well, we need to know that.

"I’m confident because over the season the team showed two important features: technical quality and sacrifice. They will be key tomorrow. The more direct I am, the less nervous the team will be. We have shown the quality and the collective sacrifice. Both will be the keys to tomorrow's outcome."