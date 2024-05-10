Rob Edwards still adamant Luton still in fight for Premier League safety

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Rob Edwards still adamant Luton still in fight for Premier League safety

Rob Edwards still adamant Luton still in fight for Premier League safety

Luton Town manager Rob Edwards
Luton Town manager Rob EdwardsReuters
Luton Town are still in the fight and will stick to their attacking philosophy in a must-win Premier League game at West Ham United on Saturday, according to manager Rob Edwards (41).

With two games left, 18th-placed Luton are clinging to their top-flight status by their fingernails but if they do go straight back down it will be on their own terms.

"We are third from bottom, we are on the verge, but we are also on the verge of staying up as well," Edwards told the BBC. "We have evolved, we've changed and that gives me heart."

Despite winning many fans with style of their football, Luton's survival is out of their hands.

They are three points behind 17th-placed Nottingham Forest who also have a far superior goal difference.

A Luton defeat by West Ham would effectively seal their fate and even if they win, a Forest victory over Chelsea later in the day would all but send Luton down.

But having returned to the top flight for the first time in 31 years, Edwards says Luton will not go down with a whimper.

"We can cope with the pressure, we have dealt with that before," he said. "The game at West Ham is a final, we will give it a go, there is no other way.

"We are in the fight, and I keep getting messages from people or fans in the street saying we can do this."

The current bottom of the Premier League
The current bottom of the Premier LeagueFlashscore

Whatever the outcome of their battle for survival, humble Luton have impressed with their approach this season.

Asked about what had changed, Edwards said: "At first we wanted to block things off, work things out, but we quite quickly worked out that this isn't the best way for us to win football matches and it's not me.

"We wanted to go for it. So I can take a lot of pride in the fact that we have developed the team and moved the team forward and the players forward.

"But the level and quality of the Premier League, the difference is vast, it's a chasm.

"If Man City play well they win, with us if we play well we don't necessarily win because the levels are different."

Follow the clash with Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueEdwards RobLuton
Related Articles
Man City have chance to squeeze Arsenal in Premier League title race with Fulham trip
Nuno and Nottingham Forest disappointed at appeal loss but time to move on
West Ham's Moyes says players must take responsibility after 5-0 thrashing
Show more
Football
EXCLUSIVE: Former United coach Rene Meulensteen on Ten Hag's system and Manchester United
Mikel Arteta would have taken current Arsenal position at beginning of season
Guardiola hails 'incredible' rivals as title race goes down to the wire
Where has it gone wrong for Spurs and how can their problems be fixed?
Bayer Leverkusen offer free tattoos to 'eternalise' winning season
Fantasy Premier League: A double-header ahead that could change your season
Malaysian player Halim recovering after acid attack left him in critical condition
Manager Pochettino says leaving Chelsea 'would not be the end of the world'
Everton drop appeal against two-point deduction for financial breaches
Most Read
Bayer Leverkusen become first-ever European team to go 49 matches unbeaten
Wimbledon junior runner-up Nikola Bartunkova suspended for doping violation
Bayer Leverkusen edge closer to Dublin as record unbeaten run looms
Union Saint-Gilloise end 110-year wait for Belgian Cup success with win over Antwerp

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings