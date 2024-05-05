West Ham's Moyes says players must take responsibility after 5-0 thrashing

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. West Ham's Moyes says players must take responsibility after 5-0 thrashing
West Ham's Moyes says players must take responsibility after 5-0 thrashing
David Moyes on the sideline at Stamford Bridge
David Moyes on the sideline at Stamford Bridge Reuters
West Ham United manager David Moyes said his side lacked leadership and mental toughness in a 5-0 away thrashing at the hands of Chelsea in the Premier League on Sunday.

Sunday's performance comes amid mounting speculation around Moyes' future at West Ham, after media reports this week that the East London club has contacted potential replacements.

"The manager should always take the responsibility, that's what happens when you do this job... Somewhere along the line the players have to take responsibility, do their jobs and be hard to play against," Moyes told reporters.

Asked about his future, Moyes said he would speak to the board at the end of the season, when his current contract expires, despite having already been offered an extension earlier in the season.

The defeat was the second consecutive away game in which West Ham conceded five goals, and David Moyes rued his side's defensive performance.

"We've not been able to do the basics defensively to give ourselves the chances to stay in the game," he said.

West Ham struggled to get into the game on Sunday, falling behind in the 15th minute as Cole Palmer pounced on a poorly-cleared cross.

The Irons went into halftime trailing 3-0, after goals from Conor Gallagher and Noni Madueke extended Chelsea's lead.

A second-half brace from Senegal international Nicolas Jackson sealed the result for Chelsea.

"I actually thought in the second half at least we made it hard for them to score. Two terrible goals, notwithstanding what happened in the first half," the Scotsman said.

The visitors did have a handful of chances - England international Jarrod Bowen hit the bar twice in the first half and once again in the second half.

It has been a frustrating second half to the season for West Ham, who sat in sixth place in December at the halfway stage, but have won just three league games out of 17 in 2024.

"We've not been in as good form since the Africa Cup of Nations," Moyes said.

"But I do think that we put in some really good performances in the early part of the season," he added later.

Sunday's defeat all but ends West Ham's hopes of European qualification next season - now sitting in ninth on 49 points.

"We don't want to fizzle out," Moyes said of the remainder of the season.

West Ham host Luton at the London Stadium next Saturday, before a final day journey to the Etihad Stadium on the 19th of May to face reigning champions Manchester City.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueMoyes DavidBowen JarrodGallagher ConorJackson NicolasMadueke NoniPalmer ColeManchester UnitedChelseaLutonManchester City
Related Articles
Who's Missing: Jurrien Timber ready for Arsenal return after lengthy absence
Fantasy Premier League: Into the final sprint as the season nears an end
Arsenal face derby test against Spurs with title up for grabs
Show more
Football
Stefano Pioli respects silent protest from AC Milan fans during draw with Genoa
Football Tracker: Sporting Lisbon win the Liga Portugal title after Roma and Juventus draw
Updated
Roma and Juventus play out entertaining draw as battle for Champions League football heats up
Cesar Luis Menotti dead at 85: Romantic who led Argentina to World Cup
No second thoughts for departing Jurgen Klopp after thrilling Spurs victory
Ange Postecoglou claims Tottenham have no mentality issues despite another heavy defeat
Manchester United legend Roy Keane labels Erling Haaland a 'spoilt brat' amid spat
Unai Emery urges Aston Villa to recover energy in battle for Champions League spot
Milan forced to settle for point after six-goal thriller with mid-table Genoa
Most Read
Welsh qualifier Jak Jones stuns Stuart Bingham to reach World Championship final
Football Tracker: Sporting Lisbon win the Liga Portugal title after Roma and Juventus draw
Kyren Wilson dominates David Gilbert to reach World Championship final
Aryna Sabalenka takes positives from Madrid Open defeat to Iga Swiatek

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings