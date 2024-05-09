Wimbledon junior runner-up Nikola Bartunkova suspended for doping violation

Wimbledon junior runner-up Nikola Bartunkova suspended for doping violation

Nikola Bartunkova in action
Nikola Bartunkova in actionProfimedia
Last year's Wimbledon girls' singles runner-up Nikola Bartunkova (18) has been provisionally suspended for an anti-doping violation, the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) said on Thursday.

The Czech tested positive for trimetazidine, which is prohibited under the Tennis Anti-Doping Programme, in February and again in March, according to a statement.

Trimetazidine is a metabolic modulator sometimes used as heart medication and Bartunkova, who reached a career-high 226 in the WTA rankings in April, did not have a Therapeutic Use Exemption (TUE).

Bartunkova was beaten by beaten by American Clervie Ngounoue (17) in last year's Wimbledon juniors final.

Mentions
TennisBartunkova Nikolaanti-doping
