FITP announces retirement of Italian tennis star Camila Giorgi

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. FITP announces retirement of Italian tennis star Camila Giorgi

FITP announces retirement of Italian tennis star Camila Giorgi

Giorgi has quietly bowed out from professional tennis
Giorgi has quietly bowed out from professional tennisAFP
Italian tennis player Camila Giorgi, a four-time winner on the WTA circuit, has retired at the age of 32, Italy's tennis federation (FITP) has announced.

Giorgi most recently played in the second round at the Miami Open in March when she was swatted aside in straight sets by world number one Iga Swiatek.

She made no personal announcement of her retirement, the FITP releasing a short statement on Wednesday saying that Giorgi "has said goodbye to tennis".

Meanwhile the International Tennis Integrity Agency, the game's anti-corruption and doping watchdog, lists Giorgi as having retired on Tuesday.

Among Giorgi's four WTA tour wins was her Masters 1000 title at Montreal in 2021, while she peaked at 26 in the world rankings in October 2018.

Her best result in a Grand Slam tournament was a run to the quarter-finals at Wimbledon in 2018, while she reached the same stage at the Tokyo Olympics three years ago.

Mentions
TennisGiorgi Camila
Related Articles
Tennis Tracker: Nadal battles past qualifier in Rome, Kasatkina and Zheng through
Rafael Nadal happy to be playing third straight event after injury return
Novak Djokovic ready to hit peak form at upcoming French Open
Show more
Tennis
Naomi Osaka marks Rome return with victory after three-year absence
'I accept that challenge': Rafael Nadal welcomes unusual role of underdog
Andy Murray to make return from ankle injury at Geneva Open
Tennis Tracker: Anisimova facing Errani after Shapovalov and Monfils dumped out in Rome
Coco Gauff puts Paris Olympics in same bracket as Grand Slams
Alexander Zverev says expanded Masters events not great for top-ranked players
Most Read
Joselu brace sends Real Madrid into Champions League final after dramatic win against Bayern
Wembley awaits as Real Madrid set to play their 18th Champions League final
Everything you need to know about the Europa League and Conference League semi-finals
Championship play-off preview: Four clubs battle for Premier League spot

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings