Tennis Tracker: Swiatek breezes past Pera in Rome as Gauff and Draper progress

Iga Swiatek advanced into the next round on Thursday

After a relatively low-key start to proceedings at the Italian Open, the tournament kicks into gear today with Rafael Nadal (37), Iga Swiatek (22) and Coco Gauff (20) all in action.

00:00 CET - Two qualifiers went all the way to a third-set tie-break late into the night in Rome with Botic van de Zandschulp (28) coming out on top against Nicolas Moreno De Alboran (26) 7-5, 6-7, 7-6.

23:30 CET - Paula Badosa (26) is the next name into the third round with a battling three-set win over 21st seed Emma Navarro (22). The American won the first 6-1 before the Spaniard won the second 6-4 and rounded off the comeback in the third by taking it 6-2.

23:12 CET - Some late-night Italian celebrations in Rome as veteran wildcard Fabio Fognini (36) rolled back the years to beat Dan Evans (33) in three sets to 6-4, 3-6, 6-2 to advance. Also into the next round are Alexandre Muller (27), Marketa Vondrousova (24) and Jan-Lennard Struff (34).

22:09 CET - A solid outing from top seed Iga Swiatek (22) sees her cruise into the next round with a 6-0, 6-2 victory over Bernarda Pera (29).

21:54 CET - Sloane Stephens (31) has fallen at the first hurdle in Rome after being dispatched by Yulia Putintseva (29) 6-3, 6-2 in 75 minutes.

20:45 CET - Back to the women's side of the draw and Coco Gauff (20) has made light work of Magdalena Frech (26), winning her first outing in Rome 6-3, 6-3. Meanwhile, Jack Draper (22) is through to the next round, as is Sorana Cirstea (34) and Matteo Arnaldi (23).

19:42 CET - Miomir Kecmanovic (24) and Corentin Moutet (25) are through to the second round after hard-fought wins over Brandon Nakashima (22) and Roman Safiullin (26) respectively. Elsewhere, Madison Keys (29) has beaten Camila Osorio (22) 6-0, 4-6, 6-3 in a topsy-turvy affair.

18:30 CET - With play finally resuming, Naomi Osaka (26) has secured a really impressive win on her least-favourite surface, defeating Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk (21) 6-3, 6-2.

16:48 CET - Play has temporarily come to a halt with rain falling in the Italian capital, but there was just enough time before the disruption for home favourite Sara Errani (37) to seal an impressive 4-6, 6-2, 6-1 win over Amanda Anisimova (22).

16:20 CET - He was made to work hard for it, but Rafael Nadal (37) has booked his place in the Italian Open second round after recovering from a set down to battle past Belgian qualifier Zizou Bergs (24) 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.

16:07 CET - Qinwen Zheng (21) is safely through to the next round after an emphatic 6-2, 6-0 victory over Shelby Rogers (31), while there have also been straight-set wins for Sara Sorribes Tormo (27), Clara Tauson (21) and Anastasia Potapova (23).

15:12 CET - Our first big casualty of the day has happened in Rome as 14th seed Ekaterina Alexandrova (29) has been dispatched by Aliaksandra Sasnovich (30) in straight sets 6-0, 6-1 in under an hour.

13:28 CET - Rafael Nadal's (37) opening round clash against qualifier Zizou Bergs (24) is about to get underway.

You can follow the match here.

13:25 CET - Daria Kasatkina (27), Linda Noskova (19), Dominik Koepfer (30) and Thiago Seyboth Wild (24) have all booked their spots in the next round with straight-set victories.

12:38 CET - A couple of notable results to bring you from the Italian capital, with Angelique Kerber (36) producing a dominant display to thrash Veronika Kudermetova (27) 6-3, 6-0 and Diana Shnaider (20) continuing her impressive 2024 with a 6-1, 6-3 upset of 15th seed Liudmila Samsonova (25).

Meanwhile, on the men's side of the draw, Hamad Medjedovic (20) eased past Australia's Alexei Popyrin (24) 6-3, 6-2.

09:50 CET - Play gets underway in just over an hour, with Daria Kasatkina (27), Angelique Kerber (36), Qinwen Zheng (21) and Alexei Popyrin (24) among those in early action.

Later this afternoon, Rafael Nadal (37) starts his tournament against Beglian qualifier Zizou Bergs (24), while Naomi Osaka (26), Coco Gauff (20) and Iga Swiatek (22) also take to the court.

09:30 CET - Good morning and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis at the Italian Open in Rome!