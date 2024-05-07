Tennis Tracker: Badosa and Putintseva progress as women get rolling in Rome

20:00 CET - Angelique Kerber (36) rolled back the years this evening in Rome as she made light work of Lauren Davis (30), winning 6-0, 6-2 in no time at all.
19:20 CET - In something of an upset, former US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez (21) has been beaten 6-4, 6-1 by world number Ana Bogdan (31).
16:56 CET - Italian wild card Martina Trevisan (30) has been knocked out of Rome at the first hurdle after being beaten by Kazakhstan’s Yulia Putintseva (29) 6-3, 6-4.
15:55 CET - Women’s world number one Iga Swiatek (22) has spoken up about the toll of the hectic Masters schedule before she begins her journey in Rome.
14:51 CET - Paula Badosa (26) has claimed one of her best wins since returning from injury, beating the highly-rated Mirra Andreeva (17) 6-2, 6-3 to move into the second round in Rome. Next up for the Spaniard is Emma Navarro (22).
Earlier, Shelby Rogers (31) won 6-1, 6-0 against young Italian Lisa Pigato (20).
10:05 CET - Jessica Pegula (30) has been struggling with injuries and has had to pull out of Rome. She may even miss the French Open as well.
9:00 CET - Welcome to our tennis coverage for the day. This week and next will be all about Rome with all eyes on the Italian Open, one of the season's major clay-court events.
Today, the women's main draw gets started (from 11:00 CET) with the standout clash being Paula Badosa (26) versus rising start Mirra Andreeva (17). That clash is scheduled to begin at 12:30 CET.
See the full women's draw and schedule here.
Read all about who will be facing who in the men's tournament here.