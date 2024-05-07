Tennis Tracker: Badosa and Putintseva progress as women get rolling in Rome

Badosa played well in the Italian capital
Badosa played well in the Italian capital AFP, Flashscore
The men may still be qualifying but today the main-draw women's action gets started at the Italian Open in Rome. It's yet another crucial step on the road to preparing for the French Open, which begins later this month.

20:00 CET - Angelique Kerber (36) rolled back the years this evening in Rome as she made light work of Lauren Davis (30), winning 6-0, 6-2 in no time at all.

19:20 CET - In something of an upset, former US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez (21) has been beaten 6-4, 6-1 by world number Ana Bogdan (31). 

16:56 CET - Italian wild card Martina Trevisan (30) has been knocked out of Rome at the first hurdle after being beaten by Kazakhstan’s Yulia Putintseva (29) 6-3, 6-4.

15:55 CET - Women’s world number one Iga Swiatek (22) has spoken up about the toll of the hectic Masters schedule before she begins her journey in Rome.

Read her comments here.

14:51 CET - Paula Badosa (26) has claimed one of her best wins since returning from injury, beating the highly-rated Mirra Andreeva (17) 6-2, 6-3 to move into the second round in Rome. Next up for the Spaniard is Emma Navarro (22). 

Earlier, Shelby Rogers (31) won 6-1, 6-0 against young Italian Lisa Pigato (20). 

10:05 CET - Jessica Pegula (30) has been struggling with injuries and has had to pull out of Rome. She may even miss the French Open as well.

Read more here.

9:00 CET - Welcome to our tennis coverage for the day. This week and next will be all about Rome with all eyes on the Italian Open, one of the season's major clay-court events.

Today, the women's main draw gets started (from 11:00 CET) with the standout clash being Paula Badosa (26) versus rising start Mirra Andreeva (17). That clash is scheduled to begin at 12:30 CET.

See the full women's draw and schedule here.

Read all about who will be facing who in the men's tournament here.

