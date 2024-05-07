World number one Swiatek feeling the squeeze from crowded Masters calendar

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Rome WTA - Singles
  4. World number one Swiatek feeling the squeeze from crowded Masters calendar
World number one Swiatek feeling the squeeze from crowded Masters calendar
Iga Swiatek came through an "intense and crazy" Madrid Open final before lifting the trophy
Iga Swiatek came through an "intense and crazy" Madrid Open final before lifting the trophyAFP
After winning a gruelling final in Madrid three days ago world number one Iga Swiatek (22) now has to quickly readjust to the clay in Rome for the Italian Open which began on Tuesday.

Swiatek said she had spent the first two days in Rome "eating" after coming through "the most intense and crazy final" to avenge her loss to Aryna Sabalenka in last year's Madrid final with a three-hour 11-minute victory in the Spanish capital on Saturday.

The three-time French Open champion said that players were feeling rushed by the expanded format of Masters events which have ballooned to nearly two weeks long and which leave little or no time for physical and mental recovery.

"Overall, the Tour is getting more and more demanding because of the length of the tournaments and all these mandatory rules, both on ATP and WTA," Swiatek said.

"Scheduling-wise, the planning is going to be more important, sometimes even (missing) some tournaments that are important for you, for you to be ready for the next one."

The top seed will make her Rome start in the second round after a bye, playing American Caroline Dolehide.

Swiatek, who won the 2021 and 2022 editions at the Foro Italico before exiting a year ago in the quarter-finals to eventual champion Elena Rybakina, said the calendar squeeze on players can be huge.

"Even if I win (a tournament), it doesn't stick in my head. I celebrate for one day, then I'm off to another tournament ... in my head.

"We don't have time to rest properly. You have to use these days (between long-running events) and treat them a little bit like days off.

"These tournaments are longer and it's not possible to have days off (like) before, so sometimes you have to have them during."

The former champion said she's nevertheless glad to be in Rome, where opening day play was halted for around an hour due to light rain.

"I'm happy to be here because I love this place. I spent my first two days eating," the Pole joked.

"I've already practised today in the morning. For sure it's a challenge to adapt. But it's nice to have problems like that."

Mentions
TennisRome WTA - SinglesSwiatek Iga
Related Articles
Tennis Tracker: Badosa and Putintseva progress as women get rolling in Rome
Iga Swiatek finds Rafael Nadal inspiration to win 'crazy' Madrid Open title
Aryna Sabalenka takes positives from Madrid Open defeat to Iga Swiatek
Show more
Tennis
Coco Gauff on the alert to shape up her serve before entering Italian Open
World number five Jessica Pegula unsure about French Open participation
Rafael Nadal to face qualifier in first round on return to Rome
'Tsitsidosa' era ends as Paula Badosa announces split with Stefanos Tsitsipas
Jannik Sinner to play French Open only if 100% fit after skipping Rome
Battling Andrey Rublev to return to hospital after taking Madrid Open title
Andrey Rublev downs Felix Auger-Aliassime to win Madrid Open title
Tennis Tracker: Rublev wins Madrid Open title after battling victory over Auger-Aliassime
Most Read
Emotional Wilson resists stubborn Jones fightback to win first world title
Kyren Wilson holds World Championship final lead but Jak Jones stages fightback
'Tsitsidosa' era ends as Paula Badosa announces split with Stefanos Tsitsipas
Manchester United hit for four in humiliating defeat to Crystal Palace

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings