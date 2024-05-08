Tennis Tracker: Anisimova facing Errani after Shapovalov and Monfils dumped out in Rome

Following the women yesterday, the men's main draw gets underway in Rome today as players' preparations for the French Open later this month continue to ramp up.

19:38 CET - Play has now resumed in Rome, with qualifier Terence Atmane (22) pulling off a huge upset to defeat American Christopher Eubanks (28) 6-4, 6-4.

Meanwhile, on the women's side of the draw, Katerina Siniakova (27) and Mayar Sherif (28) have moved into the next round after straight-set wins. 

17:26 CET - Play is currently on hold in the Italian capital as the Heavens have opened.

16:06 CET - The adventure in Rome is already over for the veteran Gael Monfils (37) as he has been beaten by Thiago Monteiro (29) 6-2, 7-5. Magda Linette (32) is also into the next round after a 6-3, 6-2 victory over Lin Zhu  (30) and Naomi Osaka (26) has won too, beating Clara Burel (23) in straight sets.

15:40 CET - More to cheer for the home fans in the Italian capital as Flavio Cobolli (22) has downed German qualifier Maximilian Marterer (28) 6-4, 6-2. Meanwhile in the women's draw, Bernarda Pera (29) is also through.

14:22 CET - Denis Shapovalov (25) is the first major casualty in Rome thanks to home favourite Luciano Darderi (22) with the Italian winning their contest in three sets 6-7 (4), 6-3, 7-6(4). Better news for Anna Blinkova (25), who has progressed into the next round.

13:48 CET - A couple of early results on the women's side of the draw, with Tatjana Maria (36) battling past Czech teenager Linda Fruhvirtova (19) 7-6(5), 3-6, 6-2 and Lesia Tsurenko (34) coming out on top 6-2, 3-6, 7-6(5) in a tense two-and-half-hour match with Donna Vekic (27). 

13:23 CET - Yannick Hanfmann (32) and Zhizhen Zhang (27) are both early winners in Rome, cruising through to the second round with straight-set wins.

12:28 CET - Some positive news to bring you ahead of the French Open, with Andy Murray (36) set to return to action at the Geneva Open later this month having successfully recovered from an ankle injury. 

10:00 CET - Play starts in just over an hour, with Denis Shapovalov (25), Jakub Mensik (18) and Fabian Marozsan (24) all in action on the men's side of the draw.

Meanwhile, Donna Vekic (27) up against Lesia Tsurenko (34) is the standout women's match early on, as Naomi Osaka (26), Sofia Kenin (25) and Amanda Anisimova (22) all take to the court later this afternoon. 

09:40 CET - Good morning and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis at the Italian Open in Rome!

