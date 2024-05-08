Novak Djokovic ready to hit peak form at upcoming French Open

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. French Open ATP - Singles
  4. Novak Djokovic ready to hit peak form at upcoming French Open
Novak Djokovic ready to hit peak form at upcoming French Open
Djokovic is in action in France
Djokovic is in action in FranceAFP
World number one Novak Djokovic (36) said he believes he will be in top form for the French Open and hopes to prove that at the Italian Open which started on Wednesday.

The Serbian told a press conference in Rome on Wednesday that his focus is on Paris, Wimbledon and the Olympic Games and he had strategic reasons for skipping the recent Madrid event.

"It was not part of the schedule. The plan was to come here. That's basically it," said Djokovic at a press conference at the Italian Open.

Djokovic, who turns 37 on May 22, just before the French Open gets underway on May 26, said he hoped to perform better than he did in his last tournament, the Monte Carlo Masters, where he lost to Casper Ruud in the semi-finals.

"I'm on a good route to peak at Roland Garros in Paris," he said.

"Hopefully, here in Rome I can play better than I did in Monte-Carlo.

"The wish, obviously, is always to go far, but let's see."

As top seed Djokovic, who has won the Italian Open six times, has a bye in the first round. He said the expansion of the event to nearly two weeks influenced scheduling choices.

"It's a different concept now, the first time that Rome and Madrid are almost two-week events, like Indian Wells, Miami.

"It gives you more time to recover between matches if you keep going in the tournament, which I think is useful for me."

As Djokovic continues to overhaul his team, he has rehired former physio Miljan Amanovic for "certain weeks" this season.

Amanovic worked for Djokovic from 2007 to 2017 and again from 2018 to 2022.

Djokovic has sacked several staff in recent months, including coach Goran Ivanisevic and the publicity team.

"I'm a proponent of having a quality team and entourage around you, having people who are experts in their field, who have experience, who have knowledge, who also understand psychology as well," he said.

"They know how to emotionally approach you when you need help or when you need space.

"You spend a lot of time on the tour together.

"You see them much more than you see your family, especially when you're younger, when you're travelling literally every single week of the year."

Mentions
TennisFrench Open ATP - SinglesDjokovic Novak
Related Articles
Novak Djokovic wants last dance with Rafael Nadal at Roland Garros
Rafael Nadal to face qualifier in first round on return to Rome
Jannik Sinner to play French Open only if 100% fit after skipping Rome
Show more
Tennis
Naomi Osaka marks Rome return with victory after three-year absence
'I accept that challenge': Rafael Nadal welcomes unusual role of underdog
Andy Murray to make return from ankle injury at Geneva Open
Tennis Tracker: Anisimova facing Errani after Shapovalov and Monfils dumped out in Rome
Coco Gauff puts Paris Olympics in same bracket as Grand Slams
Alexander Zverev says expanded Masters events not great for top-ranked players
Coco Gauff on the alert to shape up her serve before entering Italian Open
World number one Swiatek feeling the squeeze from crowded Masters calendar
World number five Jessica Pegula unsure about French Open participation
Most Read
Hummels heads Borussia Dortmund past PSG and into the Champions League final
Everything you need to know about the Europa League and Conference League semi-finals
Fluminense announce Chelsea star Thiago Silva's return after more than 15 years
Key battles ahead of Real Madrid's Champions League semi-final with Bayern Munich

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings