Aston Villa suffer Greek tragedy at hands of Olympiacos to exit Conference League

Olympiacos will play last year's finalists Fiorentina in the UEFA Europa Conference League (UECL) final after a 2-0 victory over Aston Villa on the night, and 6-2 win on aggregate.

In pole position to make their maiden appearance in a European final after emerging as 4-2 victors from the 1st leg, Olympiacos flew out of the traps back on the familiarity of Greek soil as Chiquinho fired into the side-netting after just two minutes.

The hosts continued their bright start and didn’t take long to make their home advantage count.

Moroccan striker #09 Ayoub el-Kaabi (L) celebrates after scoring Olympiacos' first goal AFP

After a hat-trick at Villa Park a week ago, Ayoub El Kaabi once again got his name onto the scoresheet with an expertly-taken finish as he fired Quini’s defence-splitting delivery past the returning Emiliano Martínez.

Now needing three goals to stand any chance of reaching their first non-domestic final since lifting the European Cup in 1982, frustratingly, Villa had to wait until the 25th minute to call Konstantinos Tzolakis into action as Douglas Luiz’s ambitious effort from distance was well-held by the Olympiacos goalkeeper.

Martínez denied Konstantinos Fortounis with half-time closing in on the sides in Piraeus, as José Luis Mendilibar’s side returned to the dressing room with one foot in the final.

Having only scored twice across their three previous UECL away days, Villa manager Unai Emery summoned Jhon Durán - who has more goals in Europe than the Premier League this season - from the dugout shortly before the hour-mark, with the hope the Colombian could make a game-changing cameo.

Moroccan striker #09 Ayoub el-Kaabi (2L) runs to celebrate with teammates after scoring Olympiacos' second goal AFP

It wasn't to be however, as El Kaabi put the tie to bed in the 79th minute - after surviving a prolonged intervention from VAR - as the leading goalscorer in this season’s competition (10 goals) instinctively beat Emery’s customary high defensive line before venomously firing beyond Martínez.

Villa’s European endeavour is brought to an end, as their adventures this season seemingly has caught up with the squad, having suffered a number of injuries and clear tiredness in recent week, with tonight’s defeat making it three losses in a row.

Match stats Opta by StatsPerform

The historic victory sees Olympiacos replicate Panathinaikos' feat of more than half a century ago of becoming the only other Greek club to have progressed to the final in a major European competition.

Meanwhile, despite a disappointing night in Piraeus, Villa's destiny of playing UEFA Champions League football next season remains in their own hands courtesy of their domestic form.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Ayoub El Kaabi (Olympiacos)

