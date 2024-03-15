Aston Villa to face Lille in Conference League quarters, Olympiacos draw Fenerbahce

Premier League side Aston Villa will face Lille, currently fourth in Ligue 1, in the quarter-finals. The winner of that tie will meet the victor of Olympiacos and Fenerbahce in the semi-final.
Last year's finalists Fiorentina will take on Czech side Viktoria Plzen while Club Brugge play PAOK of Greece in the other quarter-final.
Conference League quarter-finals:
QF1: Club Brugge vs PAOK
QF2: Olympiacos Piraeus vs Fenerbahce
QF3: Aston Villa vs LOSC Lille
QF4: Viktoria Plzen vs Fiorentina
Semi-finals:
SF1: Winners of QF3 vs winners of QF2 (winners to be nominal home side in final)
SF2: Winners of QF4 vs winners of QF1
Dates:
Quarter-finals
First legs: April 11th
Second legs: April 18th
Semi-finals
First legs: May 2nd
Second legs: May 9th
The Final
Wednesday, May 29th, AEK Arena Athens
Draw procedure:
At this stage of the competition, no teams were seeded and there were no country restrictions - anyone could draw anyone.
The balls containing the names of the quarter-finalists were placed in a bowl and shuffled. The first and second balls drawn determined the first quarter-final pairing, with the first ball drawn representing the home team for the first leg. That procedure was repeated with the remaining balls to complete the quarter-final pairings.
For the semi-final draw, four balls containing slips of paper marked 'winners of quarter-final one' to 'winners of quarter-final four' were placed in a large central bowl and shuffled. The first and second balls drawn determined the first semi-final pairing, with the first ball drawn representing the home team for the first leg. That procedure was repeated with the remaining balls in the bowl to complete the semi-final pairings.
The same procedure was done for the final with the first ball designating the nominal home side.