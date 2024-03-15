Aston Villa to face Lille in Conference League quarters, Olympiacos draw Fenerbahce

Who will be crowned Conference League champions in Athens this year?
The UEFA Europa Conference League is entering its quarter-final stage. The draw for the remainder of the competition was conducted on Friday, March 15th at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.

Premier League side Aston Villa will face Lille, currently fourth in Ligue 1, in the quarter-finals. The winner of that tie will meet the victor of Olympiacos and Fenerbahce in the semi-final.

Last year's finalists Fiorentina will take on Czech side Viktoria Plzen while Club Brugge play PAOK of Greece in the other quarter-final.

Conference League quarter-finals:

QF1: Club Brugge vs PAOK

QF2: Olympiacos Piraeus vs Fenerbahce

QF3: Aston Villa vs LOSC Lille

QF4: Viktoria Plzen vs Fiorentina

Semi-finals:

SF1: Winners of QF3 vs winners of QF2 (winners to be nominal home side in final)

SF2: Winners of QF4 vs winners of QF1

Dates:

Quarter-finals

First legs: April 11th

Second legs: April 18th

Semi-finals

First legs: May 2nd

Second legs: May 9th

The Final

Wednesday, May 29th, AEK Arena Athens

Draw procedure:

At this stage of the competition, no teams were seeded and there were no country restrictions - anyone could draw anyone.

The balls containing the names of the quarter-finalists were placed in a bowl and shuffled. The first and second balls drawn determined the first quarter-final pairing, with the first ball drawn representing the home team for the first leg. That procedure was repeated with the remaining balls to complete the quarter-final pairings.

For the semi-final draw, four balls containing slips of paper marked 'winners of quarter-final one' to 'winners of quarter-final four' were placed in a large central bowl and shuffled. The first and second balls drawn determined the first semi-final pairing, with the first ball drawn representing the home team for the first leg. That procedure was repeated with the remaining balls in the bowl to complete the semi-final pairings.

The same procedure was done for the final with the first ball designating the nominal home side.

Mentions
FootballEuropa Conference LeagueAston VillaClub BruggeFenerbahceFiorentinaLilleOlympiacos PiraeusPlzenPAOK
