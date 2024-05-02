Olympiacos ease past wasteful Aston Villa in Conference League semi-final first leg

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Europa Conference League
  4. Olympiacos ease past wasteful Aston Villa in Conference League semi-final first leg
Olympiacos ease past wasteful Aston Villa in Conference League semi-final first leg
Aston Villa failed to capitalise on home advantage in the first leg
Aston Villa failed to capitalise on home advantage in the first legAFP
Aston Villa fell to a 4-2 defeat to Olympiacos in the first leg of their Europa Conference League semi-final on Thursday as Ayoub El Kaabi helped himself to a hat-trick at Villa Park.

Both goalkeepers were forced into early stops before Leon Bailey thought he had given Aston Villa a ninth-minute lead in the club’s first European semi-final in 42 years. However, the Jamaican’s celebrations were short lived after the officials ruled there had been a foul in the build-up.

The Villa faithful experienced more frustration when Ayoub El Kaabi produced a thumping finish to put Olympiacos in front after replays confirmed Matty Cash had played the striker onside.

El Kaabi wasted little time in giving the Greek contingent another goal to celebrate, latching onto Daniel Podence’s neat through pass, before slotting under Robin Olsen’s despairing dive.

Key stats from Villa Park
Key stats from Villa ParkOpta by StatsPerform

As the contest entered first-half stoppage time, Ollie Watkins gave his side a much-needed foothold in the tie.

Villa’s main marksman drove the ball into the bottom corner to round off an incisive move and register his 27th goal of the season.

After taking momentum into the break, the hosts required just seven second-half minutes to wipe out the Olympiacos lead. Diaby raced onto Bailey’s pass to squeeze the ball in at the near post from a narrow-angle.

Despite being in the ascendancy, Villa gave the Greek side the chance to restore their advantage when Douglas Luiz was penalised for a handball in the box.

Buoyed from his first-half efforts, a confident El Kaabi stepped up to dispatch the subsequent spot-kick to wrap up his hat-trick.

Sensationally, Santiago Hezze restored Olympiacos’s two-goal lead in the 67th minute, with his deflected strike wrong-footing Olsen in the Villa goal.

Villa’s disappointing evening was compounded when Luiz’s penalty clipped the outside of the post to ensure the visitors returned to Greece with a useful two-goal cushion.

Unai Emery’s troops will now have a mountain to climb in next week’s away leg after losing a European home game for the first time this season.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Ayoub El Kaabi (Olympiacos)

See all the match stats here.

Mentions
FootballEuropa Conference LeagueAston VillaOlympiacos PiraeusEl Kaabi AyoubBailey Leon
Related Articles
Emery trusts keeper Olsen for Aston Villa's Europa Conference League semi-final
Everything you need to know about the Europa League and Conference League semi-finals
Aston Villa to face Lille in Conference League quarters, Olympiacos draw Fenerbahce
Show more
Football
Postecoglou admits Tottenham have 'lost belief' as top-four bid fades away
Last-gasp Fiorentina edge 10-man Club Brugge in first leg of Conference League semi
Bayer Leverkusen make light work of Roma in first leg of Europa League semi-final
Marseille and Atalanta go into second leg of Europa League semi-final level after draw
Chelsea beat struggling Tottenham to keep faint European hopes alive
Injured PSG defender Lucas Hernandez facing Euro 2024 heartbreak
Data-driven Player of the Month: Cole Palmer - Are Chelsea producing a new Lampard?
Manchester United have to improve squad but have a strong base, says Ten Hag
Newcastle's Tonali handed suspended ban for breaching FA betting rules
Most Read
O'Sullivan claims some referees have it in for him after Crucible defeat
Ronnie O'Sullivan knocked out of World Championship by Stuart Bingham
O'Sullivan casts doubt over UK appearances as he eyes big-money offers
Los Angeles Lakers reportedly set to part ways with coach Darvin Ham

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings