Union Berlin secure Bundesliga survival after dramatic late win over Freiburg

Janik Haberer (30) netted a stoppage-time winner to secure Union Berlin’s safety with a 2-1 win over Freiburg, condemning Christian Streich to a defeat in his final game in charge of the Breisgau-Brasilianer.

In contrast to last season’s UEFA Champions League qualification, Union entered the final day of the season with the sole objective of escaping the bottom three.

The hosts were given an early scare when Ritsu Dōan teed up Maximilian Eggestein, forcing Frederik Rønnow to make an important save.

After struggling to break through a stubborn Freiburg defence, die Eisernen were presented with a golden opportunity to take the lead after Jordy Makengo was penalised for handling the ball in the box.

However, the pressure of Union’s perilous position ultimately proved too much for Josip Juranović, who saw his spot-kick pushed away by Noah Atubolu.

At the halfway stage, the cagey affair was the only contest yet to produce a goal in the Bundesliga’s final round of matches.

The visitors carried the greater threat in the opening stages of the second period as they desperately searched for a goal that could take them into the European places.

In a bid to turn the tide, Union interim boss Marco Grote turned to his bench just after the hour mark, introducing Benedict Hollerbach, Janik Haberer and Kevin Volland.

Hollerbach vindicated the manager’s decision when he broke the deadlock in the 68th minute, unleashing an unstoppable strike into the top corner to spark scenes of jubilation inside the Stadion An der Alten Försterei.

As the contest drifted into the final 10 minutes, Hollerbach looked set to double the home side’s tally, only to see his effort blocked by Makengo.

The defender’s intervention proved crucial as Freiburg netted a dramatic leveller through Dōan. The Japan international got across his man to head home from Vincenzo Grifo’s build-up.

Just as it seemed as though Union’s survival hopes had dissipated, the referee pointed to the spot for the second time in the contest.

Kevin Volland saw his 92nd-minute penalty pushed onto the post, but fortunately for the hosts, Haberer pounced on the rebound to fire home their biggest goal of the season.

Die Eisernen negotiated some late nervy moments to extend their five-year stay in the top flight. As for the visitors, they drop to 10th spot and miss out on the privilege of European football.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Janik Haberer (Union Berlin)

