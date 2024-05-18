Union Berlin secure Bundesliga survival after dramatic late win over Freiburg

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Bundesliga
  4. Union Berlin secure Bundesliga survival after dramatic late win over Freiburg

Union Berlin secure Bundesliga survival after dramatic late win over Freiburg

Janik Haberer (right) celebrates his late goal for Union Berlin
Janik Haberer (right) celebrates his late goal for Union BerlinAFP
Janik Haberer (30) netted a stoppage-time winner to secure Union Berlin’s safety with a 2-1 win over Freiburg, condemning Christian Streich to a defeat in his final game in charge of the Breisgau-Brasilianer.

In contrast to last season’s UEFA Champions League qualification, Union entered the final day of the season with the sole objective of escaping the bottom three.

The hosts were given an early scare when Ritsu Dōan teed up Maximilian Eggestein, forcing Frederik Rønnow to make an important save.

After struggling to break through a stubborn Freiburg defence, die Eisernen were presented with a golden opportunity to take the lead after Jordy Makengo was penalised for handling the ball in the box.

However, the pressure of Union’s perilous position ultimately proved too much for Josip Juranović, who saw his spot-kick pushed away by Noah Atubolu.

At the halfway stage, the cagey affair was the only contest yet to produce a goal in the Bundesliga’s final round of matches.

Match stats
Match statsOpta by StatsPerform

The visitors carried the greater threat in the opening stages of the second period as they desperately searched for a goal that could take them into the European places.

In a bid to turn the tide, Union interim boss Marco Grote turned to his bench just after the hour mark, introducing Benedict Hollerbach, Janik Haberer and Kevin Volland.

Hollerbach vindicated the manager’s decision when he broke the deadlock in the 68th minute, unleashing an unstoppable strike into the top corner to spark scenes of jubilation inside the Stadion An der Alten Försterei.

Hollerbach's goal sequence
Hollerbach's goal sequenceOpta by StatsPerform

As the contest drifted into the final 10 minutes, Hollerbach looked set to double the home side’s tally, only to see his effort blocked by Makengo.

The defender’s intervention proved crucial as Freiburg netted a dramatic leveller through Dōan. The Japan international got across his man to head home from Vincenzo Grifo’s build-up.

Just as it seemed as though Union’s survival hopes had dissipated, the referee pointed to the spot for the second time in the contest.

Kevin Volland saw his 92nd-minute penalty pushed onto the post, but fortunately for the hosts, Haberer pounced on the rebound to fire home their biggest goal of the season.

Die Eisernen negotiated some late nervy moments to extend their five-year stay in the top flight. As for the visitors, they drop to 10th spot and miss out on the privilege of European football.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Janik Haberer (Union Berlin)

Player ratings
Player ratingsFlashscore

Check out all the match stats here.

Mentions
FootballBundesligaUnion BerlinFreiburg
Related Articles
Bayer Leverkusen eye 'immortality' as Union fight for final day survival
Koln stage stunning late comeback against Union Berlin to keep survival hopes alive
Editors' Picks: Huge football clashes around Europe, Ice Hockey World Championship begins
Show more
Football
Bayer Leverkusen have no time to soak in 'Neverlusen' season
Thomas Muller 'just wants the season over' after Bayern hit 13-year low
The numbers behind Bayer Leverkusen's historic unbeaten title win
Atalanta seal Champions League qualification after routine victory over Lecce
Outgoing manager Tuchel bemoans lack of focus as Bayern finish third after Hoffenheim loss
Chelsea crowned WSL champions as Hayes bows out in style
Inter Milan owner warns over club's stability as loan expiry date looms
Bologna boss Thiago Motta undecided on future amid Juventus links
Kramaric hat-trick earns Hoffenheim fine comeback win as Bayern end season in third
Most Read
Bundesliga as it happened: Koln relegated from league, Bochum into relegation play-off
Roberto de Zerbi to leave Brighton at end of Premier League season
Southampton on their way to Wembley after play-off win over West Brom
Novak Djokovic takes Geneva wildcard to halt alarming dip in form

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings