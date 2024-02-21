EURO 2024: Fixtures, groups, where to watch and everything you need to know

Italy won their second European Championship in 2021 at Wembley in the UK and they return for the 2024 edition of the tournament along with hosts Germany and 22 other nations. Below are all the groups and fixtures for the tournament starting on June 14th. The final will be played on July 14th.
Group A
Participants: Germany (three titles), Switzerland, Scotland, Hungary
Fixtures:
June 14th
Germany vs Scotland - 21:00 CET (Munich)
June 15th
Hungary vs Switzerland - 15:00 CET (Cologne)
June 19th
Germany vs Hungary - 18:00 CET (Stuttgart)
Scotland vs Switzerland - 21:00 CET (Cologne)
June 23rd
Scotland vs Hungary - 21:00 CET (Stuttgart)
Switzerland vs Germany - 21:00 CET (Frankfurt)
Group B
Participants: Italy (two titles), Croatia, Spain (three titles), Albania
Fixtures:
June 15th
Spain vs Croatia - 18:00 CET (Berlin)
Italy vs Albania - 21:00 CET (Dortmund)
June 19th
Croatia vs Albania -15:00 CET (Hamburg)
June 20th
Spain vs Italy - 21:00 CET (Gelsenkirchen)
June 24th
Albania vs Spain - 21:00 CET (Dusseldorf)
Croatia vs Italy - 21:00 CET (Leipzig)
Group C
Participants: Slovenia, Denmark (one title), England, Serbia
Fixtures:
June 16th
Slovenia vs Denmark - 18:00 CET (Stuttgart)
Serbia vs England - 21:00 CET (Gelsenkirchen)
June 20th
Slovenia vs Serbia - 15:00 CET (Munich)
Denmark vs England - 18:00 CET (Frankfurt)
June 25th
Denmark vs Serbia - 21:00 CET (Munich)
England vs Slovenia - 21:00 CET (Cologne)
Group D
Participants: Austria, France (two titles), Netherlands (one title), Play-off winner A
Fixtures:
June 16th
Play-off winner A vs Netherlands - 15:00 CET (Hamburg)
June 17th
Austria vs France - 21:00 CET (Dusseldorf)
June 21st
Play-off winner A vs Austria - 18:00 CET (Dusseldorf)
Netherlands vs France - 21:00 CET (Leipzig)
June 25th
Netherlands vs Austria - 18:00 CET (Berlin)
France vs Play-off winner A - 18:00 CET (Dortmund)
Group E
Participants: Romania, Belgium, Slovakia (one title as Czechoslovakia), Play-off winner B
Fixtures:
July 17th
Romania vs Play-off winner B - 15:00 CET (Munich)
Belgium vs Slovakia - 18:00 CET (Frankfurt)
June 21st
Slovakia vs Play-off winner B - 15:00 CET (Dusseldorf)
June 22nd
Belgium vs Romania - 21:00 CET (Cologne)
June 26th
Slovakia vs Romania - 18:00 CET (Frankfurt)
Play-off winner B vs Belgium - 18:00 CET (Stuttgart)
Group F
Czech Republic (one title as Czechoslovakia), Turkey, Portugal (one title), Play-off winner C
Fixtures:
June 18th
Turkey vs Play-off winner C - 18:00 CET (Dortmund)
Portugal vs Czech Republic - 21:00 CET (Leipzig)
June 22nd
Play-off winner C vs Czech Republic - 15:00 CET (Hamburg)
Turkey vs Portugal - 18:00 CET (Dortmund)
June 26th
Play-off winner C vs Portugal - 21:00 CET (Gelsenkirchen)
Czech Republic vs Turkey - 21:00 CET (Hamburg)
Knockout stages
The group winners, runners-up and the four best third-placed teams progress to the round of 16 which is followed by quarter-finals, semi-finals and the final.
Round of 16
June 29th
Runner-up Group A vs Runner-up Group B (Match 38) - 18:00 CET (Berlin)
Winner Group A vs Runner-up Group C (Match 37) - 21:00 CET (Dortmund)
June 30th
Winner Group C vs Third place Group D/E/F (Match 40) - 18:00 CET (Gelsenkirchen)
Winner Group B vs Third place Group A/D/E/F (Match 39) - 21:00 CET (Cologne)
July 1st
Runner-up Group D vs Runner-up Group E (Match 42) - 18:00 CET (Dusseldorf)
Winner Group F vs Third place Group A/B/C (Match 41) - 21:00 CET (Frankfurt)
July 2nd
Winner Group E vs Third place Group A/B/C/D (Match 43) - 18:00 CET (Munich)
Winner Group D vs Runner-up Group F (Match 44) - 21:00 CET (Leipzig)
Quarter-Finals
July 5th
Winner of Match 39 vs Winner of Match 37 - 18:00 CET (Stuttgart)
Winner of Match 41 vs Winner of Match 42 - 21:00 CET (Hamburg)
July 6th
Winner of Match 40 vs Winner of Match 38 - 18:00 CET (Dusseldorf)
Winner of Match 43 vs Winner of Match 44 - 21:00 CET (Berlin)
Semi-Finals
July 9th
Semi-final 1 - 21:00 CET (Munich)
July 10th
Semi-final 2 - 21:00 CET (Dortmund)
Final
July 14th
Final - 21:00 CET (Berlin)
Where to watch Euro 2024
The following broadcasters will be showing the tournament. You can also listen to every match via Flashscore's audio commentary.
Europe
Albania: TV Klan
Andorra: RTVE / TF1 / M6
Armenia: Armenia TV
Austria: ORF / ServusTV
Azerbaijan: ITV
Baltic states: Viaplay
Belgium: RTBF / VRT
Bosnia and Herzegovina: BHRT
Bulgaria: Nova / BNT
Croatia: HRT
Cyprus: CyBC
Czech Republic: CT
Denmark: DR / TV 2
Finland: Yle
France: TF1 / M6
Georgia: GPB
Germany: ARD / ZDF / RTL / Deutsche Telekom
Greece: ERT
Hungary: MTVA
Iceland: RUV
Ireland: RTE
Israel: Charlton
Italy: RAI / Sky Sport
Kazakhstan: Qazaqstan
Kosovo: Artmotion
Liechtenstein: SRG / SSR
Luxembourg: RTBF / VRT
Malta: PBS
Moldova: TRM
Montenegro: Arena Sport
Netherlands: NOS
North Macedonia: Arena Spor
Norway: NRK / TV 2
Poland: TVP
Portugal: RTP / SIC / TVI / SportTV
Romania: Pro TV
San Marino: RAI / Sky Sport
Serbia: RTS / Arena Sport
Slovakia: Markíza
Slovenia: RTV / Sport Klub
Spain: RTVE
Sweden: SVT / TV4
Switzerland: SRG / SSR
Turkey: TRT
United Kingdom: BBC / ITV
Rest of the world
Australia: Optus Sport
Brazil: Grupo Globo / Caze TV
Cambodia: CBS
Canada: TSN / TVA Sports
Caribbean: Rush Sports
Central America: ESPN
China: iQIYI
Ghana: Sporty TV
Indian subcontinent: Sony Sports Network
Indonesia: MNC Media
Malaysia: SPOTV
MENA: beIN Sports
Mexico: Sky México
Mongolia: Central TV / Premier Sports
Myanmar: Sky Net
New Zealand: TVNZ
Nigeria: Sporty TV
Pacific Islands: Digicel
Papua New Guinea: Digicel
Singapore: SPOTV
South America: ESPN
South Korea: CJ ENM
Sub-Saharan Africa: New World TVSuperSport
United States: Fox Sports / FuboTV / TelevisaUnivision
Vietnam: ViettelHTV