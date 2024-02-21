EURO 2024: Fixtures, groups, where to watch and everything you need to know

2024 European Championships: Everything you need to know about fixtures and dates

Italy lifted the trophy last time the tournament at Euro 2020

The 17th edition of the European Championships (Euro 2024) takes place across June and July in Germany. Here's everything you need to know about who's playing who and when in a group-by-group guide.

Italy won their second European Championship in 2021 at Wembley in the UK and they return for the 2024 edition of the tournament along with hosts Germany and 22 other nations. Below are all the groups and fixtures for the tournament starting on June 14th. The final will be played on July 14th.

Group A

Participants: Germany (three titles), Switzerland, Scotland, Hungary

Fixtures:

June 14th

Germany vs Scotland - 21:00 CET (Munich)

June 15th

Hungary vs Switzerland - 15:00 CET (Cologne)

June 19th

Germany vs Hungary - 18:00 CET (Stuttgart)

Scotland vs Switzerland - 21:00 CET (Cologne)

June 23rd

Scotland vs Hungary - 21:00 CET (Stuttgart)

Switzerland vs Germany - 21:00 CET (Frankfurt)

Group B

Participants: Italy (two titles), Croatia, Spain (three titles), Albania

Fixtures:

June 15th

Spain vs Croatia - 18:00 CET (Berlin)

Italy vs Albania - 21:00 CET (Dortmund)

June 19th

Croatia vs Albania -15:00 CET (Hamburg)

June 20th

Spain vs Italy - 21:00 CET (Gelsenkirchen)

June 24th

Albania vs Spain - 21:00 CET (Dusseldorf)

Croatia vs Italy - 21:00 CET (Leipzig)

Group C

Participants: Slovenia, Denmark (one title), England, Serbia

Fixtures:

June 16th

Slovenia vs Denmark - 18:00 CET (Stuttgart)

Serbia vs England - 21:00 CET (Gelsenkirchen)

June 20th

Slovenia vs Serbia - 15:00 CET (Munich)

Denmark vs England - 18:00 CET (Frankfurt)

June 25th

Denmark vs Serbia - 21:00 CET (Munich)

England vs Slovenia - 21:00 CET (Cologne)

Group D

Participants: Austria, France (two titles), Netherlands (one title), Play-off winner A

Fixtures:

June 16th

Play-off winner A vs Netherlands - 15:00 CET (Hamburg)

June 17th

Austria vs France - 21:00 CET (Dusseldorf)

June 21st

Play-off winner A vs Austria - 18:00 CET (Dusseldorf)

Netherlands vs France - 21:00 CET (Leipzig)

June 25th

Netherlands vs Austria - 18:00 CET (Berlin)

France vs Play-off winner A - 18:00 CET (Dortmund)

Group E

Participants: Romania, Belgium, Slovakia (one title as Czechoslovakia), Play-off winner B

Fixtures:

July 17th

Romania vs Play-off winner B - 15:00 CET (Munich)

Belgium vs Slovakia - 18:00 CET (Frankfurt)

June 21st

Slovakia vs Play-off winner B - 15:00 CET (Dusseldorf)

June 22nd

Belgium vs Romania - 21:00 CET (Cologne)

June 26th

Slovakia vs Romania - 18:00 CET (Frankfurt)

Play-off winner B vs Belgium - 18:00 CET (Stuttgart)

Group F

Czech Republic (one title as Czechoslovakia), Turkey, Portugal (one title), Play-off winner C

Fixtures:

June 18th

Turkey vs Play-off winner C - 18:00 CET (Dortmund)

Portugal vs Czech Republic - 21:00 CET (Leipzig)

June 22nd

Play-off winner C vs Czech Republic - 15:00 CET (Hamburg)

Turkey vs Portugal - 18:00 CET (Dortmund)

June 26th

Play-off winner C vs Portugal - 21:00 CET (Gelsenkirchen)

Czech Republic vs Turkey - 21:00 CET (Hamburg)

Knockout stages

The group winners, runners-up and the four best third-placed teams progress to the round of 16 which is followed by quarter-finals, semi-finals and the final.

Round of 16

June 29th

Runner-up Group A vs Runner-up Group B (Match 38) - 18:00 CET (Berlin)

Winner Group A vs Runner-up Group C (Match 37) - 21:00 CET (Dortmund)

June 30th

Winner Group C vs Third place Group D/E/F (Match 40) - 18:00 CET (Gelsenkirchen)

Winner Group B vs Third place Group A/D/E/F (Match 39) - 21:00 CET (Cologne)

July 1st

Runner-up Group D vs Runner-up Group E (Match 42) - 18:00 CET (Dusseldorf)

Winner Group F vs Third place Group A/B/C (Match 41) - 21:00 CET (Frankfurt)

July 2nd

Winner Group E vs Third place Group A/B/C/D (Match 43) - 18:00 CET (Munich)

Winner Group D vs Runner-up Group F (Match 44) - 21:00 CET (Leipzig)

Quarter-Finals

July 5th

Winner of Match 39 vs Winner of Match 37 - 18:00 CET (Stuttgart)

Winner of Match 41 vs Winner of Match 42 - 21:00 CET (Hamburg)

July 6th

Winner of Match 40 vs Winner of Match 38 - 18:00 CET (Dusseldorf)

Winner of Match 43 vs Winner of Match 44 - 21:00 CET (Berlin)

Semi-Finals

July 9th

Semi-final 1 - 21:00 CET (Munich)

July 10th

Semi-final 2 - 21:00 CET (Dortmund)

Final

July 14th

Final - 21:00 CET (Berlin)

Where to watch Euro 2024

The following broadcasters will be showing the tournament. You can also listen to every match via Flashscore's audio commentary.

Europe

Baltic states: Viaplay

Belgium: RTBF / VRT

Bosnia and Herzegovina: BHRT

Bulgaria: Nova / BNT

Croatia: HRT

Cyprus: CyBC

Czech Republic: CT

Denmark: DR / TV 2

Finland: Yle

France: TF1 / M6

Georgia: GPB

Germany: ARD / ZDF / RTL / Deutsche Telekom

Greece: ERT

Hungary: MTVA

Iceland: RUV

Ireland: RTE

Israel: Charlton

Italy: RAI / Sky Sport

Kazakhstan: Qazaqstan

Kosovo: Artmotion

Liechtenstein: SRG / SSR

Luxembourg: RTBF / VRT

Malta: PBS

Moldova: TRM

Montenegro: Arena Sport

Netherlands: NOS

North Macedonia: Arena Spor

Norway: NRK / TV 2

Poland: TVP

Portugal: RTP / SIC / TVI / SportTV

Romania: Pro TV

San Marino: RAI / Sky Sport

Serbia: RTS / Arena Sport

Slovakia: Markíza

Slovenia: RTV / Sport Klub

Spain: RTVE

Sweden: SVT / TV4

Switzerland: SRG / SSR

Turkey: TRT

United Kingdom: BBC / ITV

Rest of the world

Australia: Optus Sport

Brazil: Grupo Globo / Caze TV

Cambodia: CBS

Canada: TSN / TVA Sports

Caribbean: Rush Sports

Central America: ESPN

China: iQIYI

Ghana: Sporty TV

Indian subcontinent: Sony Sports Network

Indonesia: MNC Media

Malaysia: SPOTV

MENA: beIN Sports

Mexico: Sky México

Mongolia: Central TV / Premier Sports

Myanmar: Sky Net

New Zealand: TVNZ

Nigeria: Sporty TV

Pacific Islands: Digicel

Papua New Guinea: Digicel

Singapore: SPOTV

South America: ESPN

South Korea: CJ ENM

Sub-Saharan Africa: New World TVSuperSport

United States: Fox Sports / FuboTV / TelevisaUnivision

Vietnam: ViettelHTV