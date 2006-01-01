Slovakia's shock Belgium win shows smaller nations have progressed, says Calzona

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Euro
  4. Slovakia's shock Belgium win shows smaller nations have progressed, says Calzona

Slovakia's shock Belgium win shows smaller nations have progressed, says Calzona

Slovakia coach Francesco Calzona
Slovakia coach Francesco CalzonaReuters
Slovakia's shock 1-0 win over Belgium at Euro 2024 on Monday was proof of the progress of the smaller nations but there remained a gap even though his side won, said coach Francesco Calzona.

Slovakia pulled off the first upset of the tournament in Germany as they scored early and then kept the much-fancied Belgians at bay to win their opening Group E encounter.

“The lesser teams, if you will... the smaller nations, have made progress. And we can cause problems for the more prestigious nations. But there is still a big gap,” said Calzona after the 48th-ranked Slovaks upended No. 3 Belgium.

“We have to work very hard. It's by no means easy because a country like Belgium produces so many footballers.

"But it's also true that the smaller nations are also developing and I realised that in the qualification group, the smaller nations are very well organised, and it's true, they have made progress.”

Limited resources made Monday’s triumph even sweeter for Italian-born Calzona, formerly at Napoli before taking on the Slovakia post two years ago.

“We're a small nation. And it's not easy to find personnel and we have some issues in certain areas of the park,” he said.

Key match stats
Key match statsOpta by StatsPerform

But Calzona hailed the win which puts Slovakia on course for the last 16 with matches to come against Ukraine and Romania.

"Our players did their best, they put in the effort and we beat a great opponent. I told the boys that we have to have the mentality that we can be equal to the best.

“It's a huge win, but we have to keep working. We are looking at the next games - we have to score in those games as well to meet our target and advance," Calzona added.

Goal hero Ivan Schranz said it was a deserved victory, even if Belgium had two strikes disallowed, another cleared off the line and dominated play.

“We gave an excellent and disciplined performance. It's one of the goals of a lifetime (to win at the Euros) making the victory all the more beautiful,” he explained.

Mentions
FootballEuroSchranz IvanBelgiumSlovakiaRomaniaUkraine
Related Articles
Soldiers tell players to 'show the spirit of Ukraine', says coach Rebrov
Euro 2024 Preview: Belgium in search of glory in final outing for 'golden generation'
Final Euro 2024 squads: The players that each nation will be taking to Germany
Show more
Football
Turkey counting on fervent fans in Euro debut against Georgia
Kylian Mbappe could have broken nose, possibly out for Euro 2024 group stage
EURO 2024 Tracker: France claim edgy win over Austria after Slovakia shock Belgium
Updated
EURO 2024 Talking Points: Romania sparkle, Belgium flounder & France field familiar faces
Wober own goal hands dominant France slender win over Austria in Euro 2024
Belgium coach Tedesco rues missed chances after surprise loss to Slovakia
Transfer News LIVE: Sergio Ramos leaves Sevilla, Napoli issue Kvaratskhelia statement
Updated
Sevilla sign Nigerian forward Chidera Ejuke from Russian side CSKA Moscow
Portugal's Ruben Dias says Cristiano Ronaldo proves 'anything is possible'
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Sergio Ramos leaves Sevilla, Napoli issue Kvaratskhelia statement
EURO 2024 Tracker: France claim edgy win over Austria after Slovakia shock Belgium
EURO 2024 Tracker: Ruthless Romania putting on a show against frail Ukraine
EURO 2024 Tracker: Bellingham header sees England edge to nervy win over Serbia

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings