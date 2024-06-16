Euro 2024 Preview: Belgium in search of glory in final outing for 'golden generation'

After years of relative disappointment, Belgium head to EURO 2024 with the feeling that this could be their last chance at glory for their 'golden generation'. Here, we take a look at their chances to finally reach their potential and live up to the tag of dark horse.

Qualification and draw

Belgium was drawn in Group E. They will face Ukraine, Slovakia and Romania.

During the last European Championship qualifiers, Belgium did not lose a single match in eight games. With 20 points, they finished Group F in first place ahead of Austria.

Group E at EURO 2024 Flashscore

Tedesco's time?

Domenico Tedesco has come to stay. Despite the constant reports of alleged interest from top European clubs, the 38-year-old German-Italian, who came to Swabia from the province of Cosenza with his family at the age of two, sees his future in Belgium.

"I've sent a clear signal to everyone," said the former Bundesliga coach of Schalke and RB Leipzig, referring to his contract, which was extended in March until the 2026 World Cup:

"I feel absolutely fine." Of course, Tedesco's future, who took over the Belgians as Roberto Martinez's successor in February 2023, depends largely on the team's performance at the European Championships.

Tedesco, who will face Slovakia, Romania and Ukraine in the group stage with his team, has set himself the minimum target of reaching the round of 16.

Rebel without a cause?

Thibaut Courtois doesn't think much of Tedesco. That's why the Real Madrid goalkeeper, who recently had to take nine months off due to a cruciate ligament rupture, will be absent from the EUROs.The rope between the coach and the star keeper was cut a year ago.

"Everything has been said on the subject," said Tedesco recently:"I'm at peace with myself."

The rift between the coach and Courtois occurred in June of last year. At the time, Tedesco had appointed Romelu Lukaku as stand-in captain instead of Courtois in the absence of top star Kevin De Bruyne. As a result, Courtois left the national team in a huff before the European Championship qualifier in Estonia and levelled serious accusations against Tedesco.

The controversy surrounding Thibaut Courtois created an unpleasant sideshow. Profimedia

Starboy De Bruyne

The whole of Belgium is hoping for De Bruyne to be the main man. The 32-year-old from Manchester City is expected to finally lead the perennial secret favourites, who failed in the preliminary round of the 2022 World Cup, to a title. For Tedesco, however, the first priority is to get his long-injured captain on the pitch at all.

"Hopefully he'll be available for us. We had to play virtually the entire qualifying campaign without him," said Tedesco:"I hope he stays fit. We can certainly integrate him quickly. Kevin doesn't need that much time to get going."

Beginning to Openda

Lois Openda shook up the Bundesliga in his first season with his conveyor belt of goals for Leipzig. But the 24-year-old, who joined Saxony from RC Lens in the summer of 2023 for RB's record transfer fee of €35 million, has to take a back seat in the national team.

"Lois is playing a really strong season in Leipzig, where he is an undisputed regular. It's a bit more difficult with us," said Tedesco about his attacker, who has only scored twice for the Red Devils:"Romelu Lukaku is our number one - Lois knows that. Nevertheless, we know what we have in him."

Predictions

For Belgium, the spine of the team remains experienced and strong with a lot resting on the shoulders of Lukaku and De Bruyne to bring home a trophy. However Tedesco, has also put faith in some young players to provide energy and life on the flanks. Expect Openda and Johan Bakoyoko to be an important piece of the puzzle.

With the absence of Courtois, Koen Casteels will be between the sticks and he been reliable if not spectacular in a Belgium shirt, so he will be under pressure during the group stages to show his worth.

Given Belgium are clear favourites to top Group E, anything other than qualification would be a travesty. Tedesco has set minumum expectations at the round of 16, but falling at that hurdle would still feel like a failure. There is still some quality in this side, but with the 'golden generation' on the wane, a semi-final or further would be a respectable conclusion to Belgium's best-ever team.