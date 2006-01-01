Wober own goal hands dominant France slender win over Austria in Euro 2024

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Euro
  4. Wober own goal hands dominant France slender win over Austria in Euro 2024

Wober own goal hands dominant France slender win over Austria in Euro 2024

Kylian Mbappe during the match between Austria and France
Kylian Mbappe during the match between Austria and FranceProfimedia
France kicked off their UEFA Euro 2024 campaign with a narrow 1-0 victory over Austria in Dusseldorf, as Didier Deschamps’ side continued their impressive unbeaten record in European Championship openers (W7, D3).

Having dropped just two points across a dominant qualification campaign (W7, D1), France travelled to Germany as one of the favourites for the title.

An opening fixture against Ralf Rangnick’s revitalised team looked to be a tricky one on paper, but it was Les Bleus who came flying out the blocks, with Kylian Mbappe seeing a low effort tipped around the post by Patrick Pentz.

Grateful to still be on level terms, Austria gained a foothold in the contest as the first half progressed, and Rangnick’s men spurned a golden opportunity to take the lead when Christoph Baumgartner’s close-range effort was brilliantly thwarted by Mike Maignan.

That miss proved to be costly, with France taking the lead just three minutes later as Mbappe’s delivery into the box was inadvertently glanced into his own net by Maximilian Wober.

Deschamps’ side carried the momentum that goal created into the early stages of the second half and should have doubled their lead within 10 minutes of the restart when Mbappe fluffed his lines from a glorious one-on-one chance.

Undeterred, Les Bleus continued to probe for an all-important second goal, but Pentz stood firm in the Austria goal to deny a sharp effort from Marcus Thuram.

With the match still tantalisingly poised heading into the final quarter-hour, Das Team grew in confidence as they chased an unlikely equaliser.

However, Alexander Prass headed their best opportunity wide of the target as France held firm to secure a hard-fought three points and extend their dominant H2H record to eight wins in the last 11 meetings.

As for Austria, they’ll take plenty of positives into their next group game against Poland, despite losing for the first time since October.

Key stats from the match
Key stats from the matchOpta by StatsPerform

Flashscore Man of the Match: Theo Hernandez (France)

See all of our stats from this match here.

Mentions
FootballEuroAustriaFrance
Related Articles
Final Euro 2024 squads: The players that each nation will be taking to Germany
Euro 2024: Ranking all the tournament's kits from best to worst
2024 European Championships team guide: Every nation hunting for international glory
Show more
Football
Turkey counting on fervent fans in Euro debut against Georgia
Kylian Mbappe could have broken nose, possibly out for Euro 2024 group stage
EURO 2024 Tracker: France claim edgy win over Austria after Slovakia shock Belgium
Updated
EURO 2024 Talking Points: Romania sparkle, Belgium flounder & France field familiar faces
Belgium coach Tedesco rues missed chances after surprise loss to Slovakia
Slovakia's shock Belgium win shows smaller nations have progressed, says Calzona
Transfer News LIVE: Sergio Ramos leaves Sevilla, Napoli issue Kvaratskhelia statement
Updated
Sevilla sign Nigerian forward Chidera Ejuke from Russian side CSKA Moscow
Portugal's Ruben Dias says Cristiano Ronaldo proves 'anything is possible'
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Sergio Ramos leaves Sevilla, Napoli issue Kvaratskhelia statement
EURO 2024 Tracker: France claim edgy win over Austria after Slovakia shock Belgium
EURO 2024 Tracker: Ruthless Romania putting on a show against frail Ukraine
EURO 2024 Tracker: Bellingham header sees England edge to nervy win over Serbia

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings