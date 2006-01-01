Italian spirit needed against superior Spain, says Davide Frattesi

Frattesi in action
Frattesi in actionProfimedia
Defending champions Italy will need their fighting spirit to compete with a superior Spain side when they meet in Euro 2004 Group B, midfielder Davide Frattesi (24) said on Monday.

Italy came from behind to beat Albania 2-1, but Luciano Spalletii's side now face an even tougher test against a Spain team who outclassed Croatia 3-0.

"Especially right now, individually they are ahead of us. We will have to put on the field the Italian spirit that has accompanied us for years," Frattesi told reporters.

"We must know how to suffer, know how to fight, this is fundamental. If we put it in one-on-one duels, the game is difficult, very difficult."

Italy dominated possession against Albania, but Frattesi expects a much different game with Spain on Thursday.

"For sure, we will have less possession than against Albania, we will have to be more careful," Frattesi said.

"Spain's strengths are always the same as they have been for years, the possession phase and the dribbling.

"We will have to be good at taking advantage of any chances throughout the game because Spain won't give us many."

During the Albania game, Spalletti was often overheard shouting advice at Frattesi, but the player sees it as a positive sign.

"It means the coach believes in me. Then from the outside you can see the play better, sometimes we don't realize the best position to take and he tries to give you a hand and advice," he said.

"When the opponents are pressed, he asks me to get out of traffic and go wide so that I have more space."

Frattesi was Italy's top scorer during qualifying with three goals, but he believes Gianluca Scamacca can take his club form with Atalanta into the national side, for whom he has scored one goal in 17 appearances.

"Scamacca in the last three months has shown that he can score goals at any opportunity, as soon as an opportunity arises I am sure he will take advantage of it," Frattesi said.

