Sevilla sign Nigerian forward Chidera Ejuke from Russian side CSKA Moscow

Sevilla have announced the signing of Chidera Ejuke (26) from Russian Premier League side CSKA Moscow.

After four years at VEB Arena, the Nigeria international joins the Spanish topflight side as their first summer signing for an undisclosed fee.

With this move, the Super Eagle becomes the second African in Sevilla's squad after Morocco international Youssef En-Nesyri.

His presence at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan would serve as a major boost for García Pimienta’s men who are hoping to impress in the 2024-25 campaign.

“Our first summer signing has arrived, in the form of Nigerian international Chidera Ejuke. Born in Zaria, Ejuke is right-footed and most recently has been deployed on the left wing, but has played in all attacking positions throughout his career in Europe, which began in 2017 with Valerenga,” a statement from the club website read.

Who is Chidera Ejuke?

With just a year at the Nigerian league outfit, he was snapped up by Valerenga before snubbing interest from Besiktas and Lazio to join Dutch side SC Heerenveen two years later.

In his only season at the club, he scored 10 goals and six, before joining Russian side CSKA Moscow on a four-year contract.

He also enjoyed loan spells at Bundesliga side Hertha Berlin and Belgium’s Royal Antwerp, where he made four appearances in the UEFA Champions League last season for Mark van Bommel's side.

National team record

Ejuke is a member of the Nigeria senior national team. He made his senior international bow in a friendly 1-1 draw with Tunisia on October 13th, 2020.

Prior to his Super Eagles debut, he had represented the West Africans at U17 and U20 levels.

So far, he has accrued just eight international caps to his credit without a goal.

FIFA 24 rating and potential

His best stats are acceleration and balance (94), while he has 90 in agility.