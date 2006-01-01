Nigeria great Ayisat Yusuf relishing opportunity to face Ronaldinho at VCWC

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Nigeria great Ayisat Yusuf relishing opportunity to face Ronaldinho at VCWC

Nigeria great Ayisat Yusuf relishing opportunity to face Ronaldinho at VCWC

Ronaldinho will be playing at the inaugural Veterans Club World Championship
Ronaldinho will be playing at the inaugural Veterans Club World ChampionshipAFP
Former Nigeria women international Ayisat Yusuf (39) is fired up to face Brazil legend Ronaldinho at the inaugural Veterans Club World Championship.

In addition to celebrating the illustrious careers of retired notable footballers, the VCWC aims to facilitate connections, collaborations, and contributions among these veterans towards sustainable development.

Ronaldinho, who enjoyed a trophy-laden career with Barcelona, headlines a star-studded line-up of football greats expected to grace the event scheduled for Kigali, Rwanda, from September 1-10, 2024.

When asked how she feels about being included among influential players and if there is anyone in particular she is excited to play against, Yusuf responded: “I was overjoyed when I received the invitation from the organisers to be part of this incredible event.

“It means a lot to me, especially over a decade since I retired from active football. Being recognized as one of the global legends is a tremendous honour.

“As I’ve always said, football holds a special place in my heart. I may have retired from playing professionally, but my passion for the game remains as strong as ever.

“Playing alongside Ronaldinho would be an invaluable experience for me, and words can't fully capture that feeling. The Brazilian legend is highly respected and admired for his flamboyant style of play during his active career.

“The last time I met Ronaldinho was at the 2008 Olympics in Beijing, which was also my final international tournament with Nigeria. I am eager to see him again 16 years later and reminisce about our past encounter.

“I'm also looking forward to playing alongside Jay Jay, president George Weah, Emmanuel Eboue and other African legends.”

VCWC chairman Fred Siewe disclosed that football legends will not only compete in the championships but also contribute to various forums discussing crucial ideas to advance the Sustainable Development Goals.

Echoing this sentiment, the former Super Falcons defender added: “This is a chance to harness football's significant influence and impact, working collaboratively to drive change by aligning messages, strategies, and actions with the goals of the SDGs. 

“I am eagerly anticipating meeting the other superstars participating in this event and I expect a strong sense of camaraderie among us, as we have been selected from different continents around the globe. 

“Diversity is a powerful force in sports, and together, we strive to make the world a better place. Participating in the VCWC will undoubtedly bring value to me, my community, Nigeria, my foundation Shefoundation Initiative and the world at large.”

Yusuf wrapped up her remarkable 14-year career, brimming with trophies, in 2009 and ventured into administration. She made history as the first Nigerian woman to achieve a UEFA B coaching badge.

For her, being the lone Nigerian woman at the VCWC holds great significance: “This is monumental for me, a record and a historical moment. I am deeply grateful to the organisers for deeming me worthy of this honor, especially as I know I am not the greatest to have represented Nigeria in international football. 

“During my prime, I contributed my part, and this recognition is truly worth celebrating. I hope all Nigerians will celebrate with me, as this honor is for all of us.

“It's one thing to call yourself a legend, but it's another to be recognized as one by the world. I am committed to representing Nigeria with pride and being the best ambassador I can be.”

Other stars expected to feature at the Veterans Club World Championship are Germany goalkeeping great Oliver Kahn, David Trezeguet, Roger Milla, Jimmy Gatete, Amanda Dlamini, Jose Edmilson, Charmaine Hooper, Laura George, Valderama, Javier Saviola, Essam El Hadary, Wael Gomaa, Kalusha Bwalya, Louis Saha, Emmanuel Petit, Ludovic Giuly, Pedro Miguel Pauleta, and Andrew Cole.

Shina Oludare
Shina OludareFlashscore News
Mentions
FootballRonaldinhoEboue EmmanuelGiuly LudovicPetit EmmanuelTrezeguet DavidKahn OliverMilla RogerSaha LouisCole AndyFeaturesAfrican footballNigeria
Related Articles
Predicting Nigeria's starting XI against Benin: Boniface and Chukwueze to start?
When is the FIFA World Cup qualifier between Benin Republic and Nigeria & how can I watch?
EXCLUSIVE: Dele Olorundare says South Africa are out for revenge against Nigeria
Show more
Football
Transfer News LIVE: Man Utd's Branthwaite bid rejected, Partey nears Saudi move
Updated
Dane coach Wieghorst insists Eriksen and Hojlund can shine despite season struggles
Former Arsenal and Everton striker Kevin Campbell dies aged 54
Millwall and Montenegro goalkeeper Matija Sarkic dies aged 26
Updated
EURO 2024 Preview: After 2021 fiasco, France seek glory in Germany
Messi and Martinez give Argentina win over Guatemala in pre-Copa friendly
Spurs' Rodrigo Bentancur apologises to Son for racist remark
Three issues Southgate must address before England's first Euro 2024 game
England's John Stones says he is fit for Euro opener after toe injury fears
Most Read
EURO 2024 Tracker: Hosts Germany fire in tournament opener against sorry Scotland
Transfer News LIVE: Man Utd's Branthwaite bid rejected, Partey nears Saudi move
Flashscore remembers: The best opening matches in European Championship history
Best matches of the Euro 2024 group stage: Five games not to miss

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings