Nigeria great Ayisat Yusuf relishing opportunity to face Ronaldinho at VCWC

Former Nigeria women international Ayisat Yusuf (39) is fired up to face Brazil legend Ronaldinho at the inaugural Veterans Club World Championship.

In addition to celebrating the illustrious careers of retired notable footballers, the VCWC aims to facilitate connections, collaborations, and contributions among these veterans towards sustainable development.

Ronaldinho, who enjoyed a trophy-laden career with Barcelona, headlines a star-studded line-up of football greats expected to grace the event scheduled for Kigali, Rwanda, from September 1-10, 2024.

When asked how she feels about being included among influential players and if there is anyone in particular she is excited to play against, Yusuf responded: “I was overjoyed when I received the invitation from the organisers to be part of this incredible event.

“It means a lot to me, especially over a decade since I retired from active football. Being recognized as one of the global legends is a tremendous honour.

“As I’ve always said, football holds a special place in my heart. I may have retired from playing professionally, but my passion for the game remains as strong as ever.

“Playing alongside Ronaldinho would be an invaluable experience for me, and words can't fully capture that feeling. The Brazilian legend is highly respected and admired for his flamboyant style of play during his active career.

“The last time I met Ronaldinho was at the 2008 Olympics in Beijing, which was also my final international tournament with Nigeria. I am eager to see him again 16 years later and reminisce about our past encounter.

“I'm also looking forward to playing alongside Jay Jay, president George Weah, Emmanuel Eboue and other African legends.”

VCWC chairman Fred Siewe disclosed that football legends will not only compete in the championships but also contribute to various forums discussing crucial ideas to advance the Sustainable Development Goals.

Echoing this sentiment, the former Super Falcons defender added: “This is a chance to harness football's significant influence and impact, working collaboratively to drive change by aligning messages, strategies, and actions with the goals of the SDGs.

“I am eagerly anticipating meeting the other superstars participating in this event and I expect a strong sense of camaraderie among us, as we have been selected from different continents around the globe.

“Diversity is a powerful force in sports, and together, we strive to make the world a better place. Participating in the VCWC will undoubtedly bring value to me, my community, Nigeria, my foundation Shefoundation Initiative and the world at large.”

Yusuf wrapped up her remarkable 14-year career, brimming with trophies, in 2009 and ventured into administration. She made history as the first Nigerian woman to achieve a UEFA B coaching badge.

For her, being the lone Nigerian woman at the VCWC holds great significance: “This is monumental for me, a record and a historical moment. I am deeply grateful to the organisers for deeming me worthy of this honor, especially as I know I am not the greatest to have represented Nigeria in international football.

“During my prime, I contributed my part, and this recognition is truly worth celebrating. I hope all Nigerians will celebrate with me, as this honor is for all of us.

“It's one thing to call yourself a legend, but it's another to be recognized as one by the world. I am committed to representing Nigeria with pride and being the best ambassador I can be.”

Other stars expected to feature at the Veterans Club World Championship are Germany goalkeeping great Oliver Kahn, David Trezeguet, Roger Milla, Jimmy Gatete, Amanda Dlamini, Jose Edmilson, Charmaine Hooper, Laura George, Valderama, Javier Saviola, Essam El Hadary, Wael Gomaa, Kalusha Bwalya, Louis Saha, Emmanuel Petit, Ludovic Giuly, Pedro Miguel Pauleta, and Andrew Cole.