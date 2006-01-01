Predicting Nigeria's starting XI against Benin: Boniface and Chukwueze to start?

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. World Championship
  4. Predicting Nigeria's starting XI against Benin: Boniface and Chukwueze to start?

Predicting Nigeria's starting XI against Benin: Boniface and Chukwueze to start?

Calvin Bassey in action for Nigeria
Calvin Bassey in action for NigeriaProfimedia
Nigeria will be aiming for their first victory in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers when they face Benin on Monday.

The Super Eagles have secured three draws, placing them fifth in Group C, with their most recent result being a 1-1 tie against the South African national team in Uyo.

Despite maintaining an undefeated record, Finidi George's team navigates a challenging path in their quest to qualify for the global football showpiece, having missed out on the Qatar 2022 edition.

Flashscore forecasts the potential lineup for the three-time African champions as they prepare to confront Gernot Rohr's Squirrels at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium in Abidjan.

Stanley Nwabali

Coach Finidi George is expected to rely on the Chippa United goalkeeper in the against Benin, following his commendable performance against South Africa. Despite conceding a goal, the 28-year-old effectively organized his defense and made three crucial saves, thwarting Themba Zwane, Sphephelo Sithole, and Iqraam Rayners' attempts to score at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium.

Benjamin Tanimu

Despite playing in an unfamiliar role against South Africa, the Tanzania-based star dominated at times and posed a consistent threat to Elias Mokwana and Rayners. His contributions included two clearances, one interception, winning two aerial duels, and delivering two crosses. Unless there are tactical reasons otherwise, Tanimu should start against the Squirrels.

Semi Ajayi

The England-based star had a strong performance against Hugo Broos’ Bafana Bafana, recording three clearances, two interceptions, and two tackles in his 80 minutes on the field. Given the shortage of central defenders, he should retain his place in Abidjan.

Calvin Bassey

The partnership between the Fulham player and Semi Ajayi wasn't flawless, but he is expected to start at the heart of Nigeria's defense. Coach Finidi has suggested he might stick with the back four that played at the Goodswill Akpabio Stadium. 

Right-back - Bright Osayi-Samuel

Wilfred Ndidi

The Leicester City midfielder is set to captain the Super Eagles in the absence of Ahmed Musa and William Troost-Ekong. Despite missing the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, he made a strong impression against the South African national team, recording a shot on target and two clearances. His extensive experience will be crucial in the midfield battle against the dynamic duo of Sessi D'Almeida and Dokou Dodo.

Alex Iwobi

With one assist, three key passes, two interceptions, and 75 touches, Iwobi was the standout player in the match between Nigeria and South Africa. He is expected to anchor the Super Eagles, with coach George counting on him to provide the crucial passes needed for the strikers.

Ademola Lookman

Although he was placed under constant check against South Africa, the Europa League final hero will start against Gernot Rohr’s team. At his best, the Atalanta player will be a major challenge for defenders Mohamed Tijani, Cedric Hountondji, and Rachid Moumini.

Samuel Chukwueze

Chukwueze performed admirably despite only being introduced in the second half for Kelechi Iheanacho. With the three-time African champions in urgent need of goals, the AC Milan player could lead that effort and provide crucial crosses for the Super Eagles' main strikers with his relentless runs.

Forward – Paul Onuachu

Onuachu endured a forgettable match against the South Africans before being substituted for Terem Moffi. Coach George might give the tall striker another opportunity to redeem himself. If he receives the required service from the midfielders, he could cause chaos against the Squirrels.

Victor Boniface

Coach Finidi George explained that the Bayer Leverkusen player was left out of the Bafana match for tactical reasons. He is the clear favourite to lead the goal-scoring efforts for Nigeria in the absence of Napoli's star striker Victor Osimhen. In the recently concluded season, he netted 14 Bundesliga goals and provided eight assists.

Follow the game with Flashscore.

Shina Oludare
Shina OludareFlashscore
Mentions
FootballWorld ChampionshipNigeriaBeninAfrican footballNigeriaFeatures
Related Articles
Napoli star Victor Osimhen to miss Nigeria's matches with South Africa & Benin Republic
When is the FIFA World Cup qualifier between Benin Republic and Nigeria & how can I watch?
EXCLUSIVE: Dele Olorundare says South Africa are out for revenge against Nigeria
Show more
Football
Valencia fans sentenced to eight months in prison for racist abuse against Vinicius Junior
Updated
Back-up striker role is motivation for me, says Germany's Niclas Fullkrug
Lens appoint former Reims manager Will Still as new head coach
Transfer News LIVE: Wirtz attracting attention in Spain, Bayern open to Kimmich exit
Updated
Teenage sensation Yamal and veteran Pepe set to break age records at Euro 2024
Carlo Ancelotti says Real Madrid will not participate in Club World Cup
Fenerbahce coach Mourinho eyeing Tottenham midfielder Hojbjerg
Harry Kane says England squad has enough experience for success at Euro 2024
Angel Di Maria on target as Argentina down Ecuador in Copa America warm-up
Most Read
Double disappointment for Paolini as Gauff and Siniakova clinch French Open title
Transfer News LIVE: Wirtz attracting attention in Spain, Bayern open to Kimmich exit
Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz wins five-setter against Zverev to become French Open champion
Alcaraz wins maiden French Open title after edging five-set epic against Zverev

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings