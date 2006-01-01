Predicting Nigeria's starting XI against Benin: Boniface and Chukwueze to start?

Nigeria will be aiming for their first victory in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers when they face Benin on Monday.

The Super Eagles have secured three draws, placing them fifth in Group C, with their most recent result being a 1-1 tie against the South African national team in Uyo.

Despite maintaining an undefeated record, Finidi George's team navigates a challenging path in their quest to qualify for the global football showpiece, having missed out on the Qatar 2022 edition.

Flashscore forecasts the potential lineup for the three-time African champions as they prepare to confront Gernot Rohr's Squirrels at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium in Abidjan.

Coach Finidi George is expected to rely on the Chippa United goalkeeper in the against Benin, following his commendable performance against South Africa. Despite conceding a goal, the 28-year-old effectively organized his defense and made three crucial saves, thwarting Themba Zwane, Sphephelo Sithole, and Iqraam Rayners' attempts to score at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium.

Despite playing in an unfamiliar role against South Africa, the Tanzania-based star dominated at times and posed a consistent threat to Elias Mokwana and Rayners. His contributions included two clearances, one interception, winning two aerial duels, and delivering two crosses. Unless there are tactical reasons otherwise, Tanimu should start against the Squirrels.

The England-based star had a strong performance against Hugo Broos’ Bafana Bafana, recording three clearances, two interceptions, and two tackles in his 80 minutes on the field. Given the shortage of central defenders, he should retain his place in Abidjan.

The partnership between the Fulham player and Semi Ajayi wasn't flawless, but he is expected to start at the heart of Nigeria's defense. Coach Finidi has suggested he might stick with the back four that played at the Goodswill Akpabio Stadium.

Right-back - Bright Osayi-Samuel

The Leicester City midfielder is set to captain the Super Eagles in the absence of Ahmed Musa and William Troost-Ekong. Despite missing the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, he made a strong impression against the South African national team, recording a shot on target and two clearances. His extensive experience will be crucial in the midfield battle against the dynamic duo of Sessi D'Almeida and Dokou Dodo.

With one assist, three key passes, two interceptions, and 75 touches, Iwobi was the standout player in the match between Nigeria and South Africa. He is expected to anchor the Super Eagles, with coach George counting on him to provide the crucial passes needed for the strikers.

Although he was placed under constant check against South Africa, the Europa League final hero will start against Gernot Rohr’s team. At his best, the Atalanta player will be a major challenge for defenders Mohamed Tijani, Cedric Hountondji, and Rachid Moumini.

Chukwueze performed admirably despite only being introduced in the second half for Kelechi Iheanacho. With the three-time African champions in urgent need of goals, the AC Milan player could lead that effort and provide crucial crosses for the Super Eagles' main strikers with his relentless runs.

Forward – Paul Onuachu

Onuachu endured a forgettable match against the South Africans before being substituted for Terem Moffi. Coach George might give the tall striker another opportunity to redeem himself. If he receives the required service from the midfielders, he could cause chaos against the Squirrels.

Coach Finidi George explained that the Bayer Leverkusen player was left out of the Bafana match for tactical reasons. He is the clear favourite to lead the goal-scoring efforts for Nigeria in the absence of Napoli's star striker Victor Osimhen. In the recently concluded season, he netted 14 Bundesliga goals and provided eight assists.

