Ajax legend Finidi George steps down as Nigeria coach after less than two months in charge

Finidi George (53) has stepped down as coach of the Nigeria national team in less than two months to his appointment.

Having served as Jose Pesiro's assistant for two years, the Ajax legend replaced the Portugese whose contract expired after the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

An NNF offical told Flashscre that: "It is true that he {Finidi} has resigned as coach of the Super Eagles. This is all I can tell you and I won't be able to pass further comments on this."

George's resignation has been linked to the Nigera Football Federation's decision to replace the ex-international with an epatriate Technical Adviser in the coming weeks to salvage Super Eagles' 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification hopes.

The statement made available to Flashscore read: "The Executive Comittee wholehearedly apologised to Nigerians for the dismal outpot and subsequent very poor returns of the senior men national team, Super Eagles, in four out of 10 matches in the ongoing qualification for the 2026 World Cup finals, and pledged to work assiduously and put necessary measures in place to ensure a better-prepared squad ahead of the AFCON 2025 qualifiers in September this year and the resumption of the World Cup qualifiers in March 2025."

“Further to the above, the Executive Committee resolved to employ an expatriate Technical Adviser for the Super Eagles in the coming weeks, ahead of the AFCON qualifiers and the remaining FIFA World Cup qualifying matches.

“Still further to the above, the Committee resolved to beef up the NFF Technical Department with more qualitative hands. Equally, the Technical and Development Sub-Committee will be re-jigged with immediate effect.

“Notwithstanding the challenges that attended the team’s preparations for the Day 3 and Day 4 games of the FIFA World Cup qualifying matches, owing to a 38-hour nationwide industrial action, the Board expressed displeasure with the poor attitude of some of the players to the National Assignment, and unanimously decided in favour of a more robust scouting programme of outstanding Nigeria-eligible players from across the four corners of the universe, who can add tremendous value to the nation’s flagship team.

“The Executive Committee also resolved that a Stakeholders’ Forum be convened in a few weeks’ time, to deliberate on amendments to the current NFF Statutes, in conjunction with world football-governing body, FIFA.”

Following a 1-1 draw with South Africa in Uyo and a 2-1 loss to Benin Republic in Abidjan, the three-time African kings are on the brink of not qualifying for the global football showpiece despite missing the Qatar 2022 edition.

They would be hoping to put their qualification bid back on track when they square up against leaders Rwanda in March 2025 at the Huye Stadium.

Amavubi currently tops Group C with seven points from four matches, while South Africa and Benin Republic are in second and third place respectively.

Lesotho hold fourth place with five points, having won one match and drawn twice as Nigeria sit fifth with just three points.