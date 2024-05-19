Spanish great Sergio Ramos to leave LaLiga side Sevilla for second time

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Spanish great Sergio Ramos to leave LaLiga side Sevilla for second time

Spanish great Sergio Ramos to leave LaLiga side Sevilla for second time

Ramos made 37 appearances for Sevilla
Ramos made 37 appearances for SevillaAFP
Veteran Spanish defender Sergio Ramos (38) has told hometown club Sevilla his second stint with them is over after just one season, the LaLiga outfit said on Monday.

In a career spanning over 20 years, Ramos carved himself a place in football history, winning the 2010 World Cup and two European championships with Spain as well as four Champions League titles with Real Madrid before going back to help struggling Sevilla survive a tricky season.

Ramos racked up 37 appearances for Sevilla as they struggled to 14th in La Liga, getting through three coaches on the way.

Ramos left Sevilla at 19 for a 15-year spell at Real Madrid in 2005. He then spent two seasons at Paris Saint-Germain. The inspirational defender has yet to reveal his destination for next season

The record seven-time Europa League winners said Ramos would bid farewell to fans on Tuesday after informing them on Monday his dream return to the club who brought him on from youth level was over.

"Sergio Ramos has informed Sevilla FC that he will not stay next season," the club said in a statement.

"The club wishes to thank Sergio for the commitment, leadership and dedication that he has demonstrated this season, and wishes him the best for future."

Sevilla captain and record appearance-maker Jesus Navas, also 38, left the club two weeks ago after 17 seasons.

Mentions
FootballRamos SergioSevillaTransfer News
Related Articles
Iker Munian nets for final time at San Mames in red and white as Athletic beat Sevilla
Rudy's Rumour Mill: Why INEOS want Ten Hag out at Man Utd, De Zerbi keen to exit Brighton
Borussia Dortmund confirm that Mats Hummels will leave the club on a free transfer
Show more
Football
EURO 2024 Tracker: France facing tricky Austria test to get their tournament started
Updated
Portugal's Ruben Dias says Cristiano Ronaldo proves 'anything is possible'
Italian spirit needed against superior Spain, says Davide Frattesi
Slovakia beat wasteful Belgium to deliver first big Euro 2024 shock
'Everyone is unhappy', says Ukraine coach Serhiy Rebrov after Romania drubbing
Iordanescu hails Romania's 'generation of soul' after Ukraine win
The Netherlands see goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen as new Edwin van der Sar
Romania run riot to claim stunning 3-0 victory against Ukraine
EURO 2024 Tracker: Ruthless Romania putting on a show against frail Ukraine
Updated
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Sergio Ramos leaves Sevilla, Napoli issue Kvaratskhelia statement
EURO 2024 Tracker: Bellingham header sees England edge to nervy win over Serbia
EURO 2024 Tracker: Ruthless Romania putting on a show against frail Ukraine
EURO 2024 Tracker: France facing tricky Austria test to get their tournament started

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings