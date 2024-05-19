Iker Munian nets for final time at San Mames in red and white as Athletic beat Sevilla

Athletic Club secured just a second win in eight LaLiga matches by beating Sevilla 2-0, securing a fifth-placed finish and UEFA Europa League football in the process.

With the knowledge of what was at stake, the home fans roared their heroes on in the hope of a fast start, and they struck just when it looked like Sevilla had gained a foothold in the game.

Despite being the only Athletic player in the box, wily veteran Raul Garcia showed superb movement to get in front of Sergio Ramos before stooping to head Oscar de Marcos’ cross into the top corner.

This is expected to by Garcia’s final appearance at San Mames for the Lions, and another departing crowd favourite doubled the lead moments later.

Captain Iker Muniain - on the books at Bilbao for 19 years - slotted home to the delight of the home faithful having been found by Nico Williams.

The visitors tried to find a way back into the game before the break, and tested the Athletic defence with several deliveries from wide positions, but Julen Agirrezabala commanded his box well. The hosts resumed their domination again after the interval as they searched for a third goal to put the game beyond Sevilla, but Ramos almost got the visitors a goal against the run of play when his flying header went just over the bar.

As the game started to slow in the final stages, Lucas Ocampos displayed tremendous technique to curl a volley towards the top corner, but it had too much swerve and drifted just past the post.

In the end, that was as close as the visitors would come to getting on the scoresheet, and the three points secure Athletic’s spot in fifth place above Basque rivals Real Sociedad ahead of the final matchday. Sevilla, meanwhile, saw their top-half hopes dashed thanks to a third consecutive defeat.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Iker Muniain (Athletic Club)

