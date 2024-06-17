EURO 2024 Tracker: France claim edgy win over Austria after Slovakia shock Belgium

Welcome to Flashscore's EURO 2024 Tracker - we'll be here with you every day for all the action, goals, talking points and fallout from each fixture in Germany.

23:15 CET - It's been one hell of a day at Euro 2024 with wins for France and Romania and Belgium suffering a shock loss to Slovakia.

22:58 CET - And that is game over. France have beaten Austria 1-0. It wasn't always pretty or all that convincing, but that is France in a nutshell. Solid in midfield with N'Golo Kante rolling back the years, and a moment of excellence (and Austrian stupidity) from Kylian Mbappe was enough for them to claim the win. They will move on to the next game knowing they will be tough to stop.

N'Golo Kante rolled back the years Profimedia, Opta by StatsPerform

Austria should be pretty content with their performance. They came up against the favourites for this competition and gave a good account for themselves. If they had been more clinical in the first half, they may have even snatched something from this game.

Match stats Statsperform

22:33 CET - Half an hour into the second half, and France still hold a slender lead over Austria. Mbappe earlier missed a huge chance to double their lead, putting a one-on-one opportunity wide of the post. The Austrians have been pretty toothless, offering very little in front of the French goal so far in this half.

22:01 CET - We are back underway for the second half! What does this game have in store for us during the next 45?

21:48 CET - The French go into the break 1-0 up, but it was a bit of a mixed half. They started well, but slowly Austria grew into the game and could easily have taken the lead minutes before Mbappe's goal when Christoph Baumgartner missed a huge chance. However, that is just France for you. They punish you and capitalise on your mistakes ruthlessly.

Match stats Statsperform

21:38 CET - France have taken the lead, and it's all thanks to Kylian Mbappe! Austria had just been getting into the game, but suddenly, Mbappe received the ball on the right and beat a few Austria players, before putting in a cross which was diverted strangely into his own net by Maximilian Wober. That's the goal they needed.

Mbappe celebrates AFP

21:26 CET - It has been a lively start from France, with their pace and direct running causing Austria some problems. However, they are yet to break the deadlock with Ralf Rangnick's men holding firm.

21:00 CET - And Austria get things underway! This should be a really interesting encounter!

20:55 CET - The players are out on the pitch. The French national anthem is being bellowed around the ground. We are nearing kick-off.

20:43 CET - After two years out of the side, N'Golo Kante has made an incredible return to the France side, and will take his place in midfield alongside Adrien Rabiot and Antoine Griezmann.

20:10 CET - Next up in Germany, tournament heavyweights France take on Austria in Dusseldorf. Ralf Rangnick's men could provide a tricky test for Didier Deschamps' superstar side. Follow the match with our live commentary here and see the starting lineups below.

Starting lineups Flashscore

19:57 CET - They've done it! Slovakia have held on for a famous win against Belgium in Frankfurt! Despite conceding an Expected Goals score of 1.97, the Slovaks have won 1-0 thanks to an early goal from Ivan Schranz. It's the big upset we all wanted... unless you're Belgian.

Full-time stats Opta by StatsPerform

19:49 CET - Slovakia will be counting their lucky stars, Belgium have had a second goal ruled out, this time for a handball by Lois Openda before Romelu Lukaku swept home. Time is running out in Frankfurt!

19:17 CET - Close call for Slovakia, it looked as if Romelu Lukaku had poked Belgium level only for the effort to be disallowed for offside. With just over 30 minutes to go, the Red Devils will want that equaliser soon! They are huffing and puffing but can't breach the Slovak defence.

18:49 CET - At half-time, it's safe to say that Slovakia have held their own against one of Europe's best sides Belgium. Not only that, they lead 1-0 thanks to Ivan Schranz's early goal.

Both sides have had chances but you wouldn't say either have dominated. Are we about to witness our first big upset of the tournament? Quite possibly.

18:10 CET - Well, Slovakia have stunned Belgium with an early goal from Ivan Schranz in Frankfurt. The pressure immediately on the favourites! Can they turn things around?

Slovakia got off to a dream start AFP

18:00 CET - We are underway here in Frankfurt, with Belgium looking to make an early statement against Slovakia.

17:20 CET - Our focus quickly shifts to the second game in Group E between Belgium and Slovakia.

Kevin De Bruyne starts and captains the Red Devils for the tilt in Frankfurt.

Belgium v Slovakia Flashscore

17:03 CET - It's Romania's first win at the Euros since 2000 and puts them in a great position to reach the knockout stage.

16:55 CET - FULL-TIME! Romania stun Ukraine 3-0 for their biggest-ever win at the Euros!

A top showing to open Group E, while Ukraine will need to regroup very quickly to get their campaign back on track.

Match stats Opta by Stats Perform

16:15 CET - GOAL! It's 3-0 and Romania are in dreamland now!

Denis Dragus taps in a low cross into a gaping goal to further extend Romania's lead and compound Ukraine's misery.

This one appears to be all over.

16:11 CET - GOAL! It's two for Romania and they've done it again from distance!

Razvan Marin unleashes a first-time shot from outside the area and Lunin looks to have got across to save, but it finds its way under his glove. That's another one he'll want back.

16:04 CET - Back underway in Munich! Romania are 45 minutes away from a big three points to open Group E.

15:49 CET - HALF-TIME! A resolute performance so far and one stunning goal has Romania in the lead against Ukraine at the break.

Half-time stats Opta by Stats Perform

15:42 CET - CROSSBAR! It's almost a second for Romania in bizarre circumstances as a corner almost finds its way in after Lunin is made to backpedal.

15:30 CET - GOAL! Wow! Romania have opened the scoring with a brilliant finish from Nicolae Stanciu!

Andriy Lunin's clearance is intercepted before the ball is rolled to Stanciu, who whips a shot into the top corner from outside the area. Top finish.

15:24 CET - Not much action to report. Ukraine are dominating the ball but Romania are happy to sit and absorb any pressure.

15:01 CET - Ukraine get the ball rolling in the German sunshine.

14:57 CET - The Romania and Ukraine players are out and the anthems have been sung. Almost set to go!

14:10 CET - We have team news for today's match in Munich.

Romania v Ukraine Flashscore

13:45 CET - We're building right up to the Group E opener between Romania and Ukraine in Munich.

Romania are making their first Euros appearance since 2016 after going unbeaten in qualifying while Ukraine - making it via the play-offs - reached the quarter-finals three years ago.

Match preview Flashscore

12:00 CET - Good morning! Welcome back to the Euros edition of the Football Tracker with full coverage of day four to come.

We start off in Group E with Romania against Ukraine at 15:00 CET before Belgium against Slovakia later at 18:00 CET.

That is all before 21:00 CET when Austria clash with France in Group D.