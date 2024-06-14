EURO 2024 Tracker: Hosts Germany fire in tournament opener against sorry Scotland

EURO 2024 Tracker: Hosts Germany fire in tournament opener against sorry Scotland

Updated
Germany crushed Scotland 5-1
Germany crushed Scotland 5-1Profimedia, Flashscore
It's finally here! After weeks of anticipation, Euro 2024 kicked off this evening in Munich with a clash between hosts Germany and Scotland in Group A. Flashscore's EURO 2024 Tracker is your one-stop shop for all the major in-game action and breaking news from the tournament.

00:30 CET - Tune back into the EURO 2024 Tracker tomorrow as Group A continues and Group B gets underway. See the full schedule here.

23:40 CET - Well, Scotland will have some soul-searching to do after that crushing defeat to Germany but at least they have two games to go.

"We know we didn't play to our maximum," said captain Andrew Robertson after the match.

Take a look at more reactions to the match here.

Andy Robertson's comments after the match
Andy Robertson's comments after the matchOpta by StatsPerform

22:56 CET - Scotland pulled back a late consolation goal but Germany added another to make it 5-1 and that's how it finished in Munich. It was an imperious showing from the hosts, the momentum is very much theirs in Group A and the tournament at large.

Read a full match report here.

Full-time stats
Full-time statsOpta by StatsPerform

22:43 CET - With 10 minutes of regular time to go, Toni Kroos departs the field with Germany 4-0 up. The retiring midfielder said he wants to go out at the top of the game, and that's certainly how he played this evening.

22:22 CET - At the hour mark, it's safe to say Scotland have their backs to the wall. At 3-0 down and a man down, you can hardly blame them. They have failed to register a single shot on target after 60 minutes, compared to Germany's eight.

Scotland have played very deep
Scotland have played very deepAFP, Opta by StatsPerform

21:51 CET - It's gone from bad to worse for Scotland in Munich as Ryan Porteous was sent off for a dangerous tackle in the box and Kai Havertz converted the resulting penalty just at the end of the first 45. 

Germany, on the other hand, are in dreamland. It's 3-0 to the hosts at the break.

First-half stats
First-half statsOpta by StatPerform

21:22 CET - And we have the second... Germany have started their home European Championship in some style with a well-worked goal from playmaker Jamal Musiala making it 2-0 against Scotland.

Goal sequence
Goal sequenceOpta by StatsPerform, Profimedia

21:12 CET - We have the first goal of Euro 2024 and it didn't take long! Florian Wirtz opens the scoring for the hosts Germany with a fine finish. Scotland couldn't have started much worse.

21:03 CET - And we are underway at the Allianz Arena in Munich. Bring on a month of elite football!

Scenes from the opening ceremony before the match
Scenes from the opening ceremony before the matchProfimedia

20:50 CET - We are barely 10 minutes from the start of Euro 2024 and the anticipation is palpable! The opening game always offers so much - relive some of the best over the years here.

20:05 CET - The team sheets are in! Take a look at who is starting the Euro 2024 opener between Germany and Scotland below and follow the action with us from 21:00 CET.

Starting lineups
Starting lineupsFlashscore

There are no surprises in Germany's lineup with coach Julian Nagelsmann fielding the same team as in their final warm-up game last week.

For Scotland, Andy Robertson will lead the team as captain for the 50th time, having overcome an injury scare in training just days ago.

19:50 CET - Can Scotland spring a huge surprise this evening? We'll find out soon!

One famous Scot, Sir Alex Ferguson, offered some encouraging words for the Tartan Army ahead of the opening match with Germany.

18:30 CET - The 2024 European Championship gets underway in less than three hours when Germany host Scotland in Munich!

You will be able to follow the action live on Flashscore via live audio commentary here and we will be providing major updates from the match in this live blog.

Get primed for the opening match by reading our team previews for both sides in the links below:

Germany Preview

Scotland Preview

Mentions
FootballEuroFootball Tracker
