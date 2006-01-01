Best matches of the Euro 2024 group stage: Five games not to miss

There are some group stage games that you will not want to miss at this year’s Euro 2024, with a few international giants facing off in the groups and some exciting matchups set up for the first two weeks of the tournament.

We have made a list of what we think are the top five matches of the Euro 2024 group stage, and our predictions for them too.

Germany vs Scotland (June 14th)

It may not look the most competitive on paper, but when you consider that Germany vs Scotland will be the opening game of Euro 2024 and a match that everyone will have their eyes on, it no doubt increases the anticipation of this matchup.

Hosts Germany are expected to sweep aside Scotland in the opener, but with the pressure of being at home and the need to improve on their recent record in major tournaments, the Scots will be keen to take advantage of any potential nerves looming among the Germans.

Predictions:

Germany 2-1 Scotland (17/2 with bet365)

Wirtz to score anytime (15/8 with bet365)

Kai Havertz, Jamal Musiala, Ilkay Gundogan 1+ shot on target each (11/4 with bet365)

Denmark vs England (June 20th)

Joint favourites of the tournament England are expected to be free-scoring and impressive throughout Euro 2024 given their attacking talent, and are expected to have exciting matches throughout the tournament. Provided they beat Serbia in their opener, England should be full of confidence heading into their second match against Denmark.

These two sides played out an edgy but entertaining semi-final at Euro 2020 when England booked their place in the final thanks to an extra-time penalty through Harry Kane. A repeat of that matchup would be welcomed by supporters watching the Euro 2024 group stage.

Predictions:

Denmark 1-2 England (13/2 with Coral)

England to win and both teams to score (13/5 with Coral)

Spain vs Croatia (June 15th)

It’s an extremely tricky opening game for both Spain and Croatia at Euro 2024, and it will be intriguing to see who comes out on top between two teams that have been quite evenly matched over the last few years. They last met in the final of the Nations League, while they also went head to head in the last 16 of Euro 2020 and played out an enthralling 5-3 A.E.T, in a game, we hopefully see a repeat of in this year’s group stage.

Despite only reaching the last 16 of the last two Euros, Croatia boast both a runner-up finish and third place at the last two World Cups, signifying their incredible pedigree on the international stage. On the other hand, Spain will be eager to make it their first major tournament win since Euro 2012, and they will need a win in their opening game to help them on their way.

Predictions:

Spain 2-2 Croatia (14/1 with Betfred)

Spain to score 2+ goals, Spain 6+ corners & Croatia 20+ booking points (9/2 with Betfred)

Spain vs Italy (June 20th)

Two footballing giants meet in the group stage of Euro 2024, with Spain looking to get some revenge after being beaten by the Italians in the semi-final of Euro 2020.

It’s incredible the difference a few years makes, with Italy looking much weaker heading into Euro 2024 than at However, with so many people doubting the Italians, a win against Spain in the groups would be their chance to make a statement and suggest they are not to be taken lightly by opponents at Euro 2024.

Predictions:

Spain 3-0 Italy (18/1 with 10bet)

Spain to win (13/10 with 10bet)

Netherlands vs France (June 21st)

In top spot and the game that everyone is looking forward to in the Euro 2024 group stage has to be Netherlands vs France. These are two teams that have faced off a lot in the last 10 years, with their last meeting was as recent as last October when France were winners with a 2-1 victory away in the Netherlands.

With six goals in his last five meetings against the Netherlands, Kylian Mbappe will be relishing the opportunity to dampen the hopes of the Dutch for another year in Group D.

Predictions:

Netherlands 2-3 France (22/1 with William Hill)

France to win & 3 or more goals in the match (19/10 with William Hill)