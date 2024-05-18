Kramaric hat-trick earns Hoffenheim fine comeback win as Bayern end season in third

Kramaric hat-trick earns Hoffenheim fine comeback win as Bayern end season in third

Bayern have endured a torrid season
Bayern have endured a torrid seasonProfimedia
Andrej Kramarić’s hat-trick took TSG Hoffenheim to a sensational 4-2 comeback win against Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga, with Thomas Tuchel’s final match for the Bavarians ending in their first defeat in seven H2Hs against Die Kraichgauer.

Only Köln and Darmstadt had taken fewer points at home than Hoffenheim going into this contest, and they got off to the worst possible start this time around.

On the day Thomas Müller equalled Sepp Maier’s club record of 473 Bundesliga appearances for Bayern, the 34-year-old cut the ball back for Mathys Tel to head home his 10th goal across all competitions this term.

Bayern scored again almost immediately, with Tel turning provider for Alphonso Davies to slide in his second goal in the last three – having scored once before that all season.

Davies had given Bayern a two-goal lead
Davies had given Bayern a two-goal leadProfimedia

Manuel Neuer gifted Hoffenheim a route back into the game with a poor pass, and Kramarić sorted his feet to tee up Maximilian Beier for the game’s third goal in the opening eight minutes.

While the match remained open, the goals dried up with Neuer atoning for that error twice around the half-hour mark, denying Beier then saving Eric Dier’s blushes by stopping Ihlas Bebou’s attempt.

There was still a blow for the visitors as Aleksandar Pavlović limped off, and his replacement Lovro Zvonarek provided a lovely touch before Müller’s effort was deflected wide.

Kramarić then had a massive opportunity in the first half’s final moments thanks to a lung-bursting run from Beier, only to send a tame effort straight at Neuer.

Match stats
Match statsFlashscore

The second half was more measured, but Davies came close again with his shot deflecting marginally over off Ozan Kabak before Müller sent his attempt off-target following some patient Bayern build-up.

Kramarić’s venomous strike then forced Neuer into an impressive save, but the Croatia international wasn’t to be denied again as a quick throw culminated in Bebou squaring the ball for him to bravely convert his fourth goal in as many games.

The hosts continued to show intent with a David Jurásek strike from outside the box, while another deflected Davies shot troubled Baumann at the other end.

Kramarić then completed the comeback with a strike that crept inside the post, then capitalised on more loose play from Bayern to secure his hat-trick goal a mere two minutes later to send the PreZero Arena into rapturous celebrations.

Bundesliga table
Bundesliga tableFlashscore

Hoffenheim needed another goal from RB Leipzig against Eintracht to take sixth place but it never arrived, although Die Kraichgauer still have European football for the first time since 2020/21. The defeat inflicted on Bayern means they finish outside of the Bundesliga’s top two for the first time since 2010/11.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Andrej Kramarić (TSG Hoffenheim)

