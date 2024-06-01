Real Madrid's 15th European title tougher than expected, says Carlo Ancelotti

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti said winning the European Cup for a record-extending 15th time on Saturday had been much harder than expected for the Spanish champions.

Real needed two late goals to beat Borussia Dortmund 2-0 at Wembley after the German side had dominated the first half.

"I never get used to it, because it was difficult, very difficult, more than expected. In the second half we were better, more balanced, fewer losses... This is a dream that continues," Ancelotti told Spanish TV station Movistar Plus+.

"In the first half we were a bit lazy, we had losses and they played what they wanted," the Italian added.

For Dortmund, it was another Champions League final loss at Wembley, which also hosted their 2013 defeat by Bayern Munich.

Dortmund defender Mats Hummels said his team had played with courage but lost to more ruthless opponents.

"They have been doing it for what feels 100 years like that," Hummels said.

Dortmund coach Edin Terzic said his side had lacked killer instinct.

"We could not be rewarded for our chances. But they were ice cold and they are deserved champions," he said.